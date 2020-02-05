FA Cup odds, predictions 2020: Betting lines, expert picks for Tottenham vs. Southampton

Tottenham will take on Southampton at 2:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Jose Mourinho's side enters Wednesday's match on a five game unbeaten streak, while Southampton has lost just one of its last 11 away matches in the FA Cup. The two teams tied 1-1 last month, and now they'll face off for a place in the FA Cup fifth round. Oddsmakers list Tottenham as a -145 money line favorite (risk $145 to win $100), while Southampton is going off at +370. The draw is +250 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Tottenham vs. Southampton picks, see what SportsLine's proprietary European soccer model has to say.

The model has taken into account that Tottenham is coming off an impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester City in its last outing. Son Heung-min, who's scored seven goals and provided seven assists thus far in the Premier League, found the back of the net against Manchester City, while Steven Bergwijn also scored in his Tottenham debut. Heung-min has also been clinical in the FA Cup, having been directly involved in 18 goals in 20 FA Cup appearances.

In addition, Tottenham has been sensational at home against Southampton. In fact, Tottenham has won eight of its last nine home games against the Saints.

But just because Tottenham has dominated this series of late doesn't mean it'll earn a victory against Southampton on Wednesday.

That's because Southampton has won four of its last five road games across all competitions. That includes a 2-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and a 2-1 victory against Leicester City at King Power Stadium. Southampton also dominated Spurs in the Jan. 25 meeting between these two teams. In fact, Southampton had 60 percent of the possession and recorded more shots on target than Tottenham at St. Mary's Stadium. Plus, the Saints have won seven of their last 11 away games in the FA Cup.

