It is FA Cup fourth round weekend and domestic cup action begins with a bang as Manchester City meet Arsenal in a battle between the Premier League's top two which will see only one advance. Brighton and Hove Albion at home to Liverpool is another big matchup while Wrexham will be looking to create a fairytale run when they host Sheffield United. There is also shock potential in Fulham vs. Sunderland and Preston North End vs. Tottenham Hotspur so keep an eye on those two as well.

We take a look at the main games this weekend.

How to Watch FA Cup

You can catch all the FA Cup fourth round action streaming live on ESPN+. Manchester City kick off the weekend's action on Friday at 3 p.m. ET while Wrexham vs. Sheffield United will close the weekend on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET and Derby vs. West Ham will be on Monday at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Sunday: Brighton vs. Liverpool



This one is shaping up to be a tough one for Jurgen Klopp's men who have really struggled since the start of 2023 with just one win from five across all competitions. The Seagulls are in unbeaten form with three wins from their last four and Roberto De Zerbi is starting to get his team playing some superb stuff. Liverpool are well off the pace in terms of European qualification and already out of the League Cup which makes their Champions League clash with defending champions Real Madrid -- a rematch of last season's final -- very important. Make no mistake, Klopp is under pressure already and a Reds exit here would only serve to increase that scrutiny.

Sunday: Wrexham vs. Sheffield United

The story being created with Wrexham thanks to Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's ownership is capturing the imagination of the U.S. soccer audience and a deep FA Cup run would be a major boon for this feelgood story from the lower levels. The Wales-based outfit edged Coventry City 4-3 in the third round to set up this tie with Sheffield United who are steeped in competition history themselves having won the title four times. This one being played in Wrexham helps to add to the allure of the domestic cup outlook this weekend as it really feels like it has David against Goliath potential.

Saturday: Fulham and Spurs cupsets?

The two Premier League sides at greatest risk of falling foul of lower level opponents are Fulham and Tottenham this weekend with both facing Championship sides. The Cottagers are up against Sunderland while Spurs travel to Preston North End and both could find it tricky this weekend against motivated opponents with some quality players. Sunderland are in the top half of the Championship table while Preston are just one point behind which makes the pair potential banana skins for the likes of these two European hopefuls from the topflight. A premature FA Cup exit is the last thing that Spurs boss Antonio Conte needs right now.