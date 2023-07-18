The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is almost upon us with kick-off this Thursday. Co-hosts New Zealand will face Norway followed by Australia against Ireland. The tournament is already making history as the first-ever World Cup hosted in the Southern Hemisphere, and the format has expanded to 32 teams, with eight nations making their World Cup debuts. We've ranked the contenders heading into the tournament, but which teams will surprise the tournament in the group stage?

We take a look at each group and make a case for a team to shake things up at the World Cup:

Group A: Switzerland

Switzerland is a team that might be slept on in light of being drawn into a group with World Cup co-host New Zealand and debutant Phillippines. They are making their second appearance in the tournament, after a run into the knockout rounds back in 2015 where they were eliminated by Canada. Manager Inka Grings has been with the squad since last year, and immediately implemented adjustments, using different formations, typically with four in the back.

They have struggled to pick up a win this year, with five draws across six competitions, and a 2-1 loss against Iceland. They'll have a tough test against Norway, first-time Phillippines, and when they go up against tournament hosts New Zealand on July 31, it will be the final match in the group and could be for high stakes and a place in the knockout rounds.

Group B: Nigeria

Nigeria will make their ninth all-time appearance at the World Cup when they step on the pitch to battle it out in Group B. There's steep competition alongside co-host Australia, Olympic Gold Medalists Canada, and debutant Ireland. But the team will be motivated to do better in this tournament, having only advanced to the knockout rounds twice prior, and are on the hunt for a fifth win in their program's World Cup history.

The squad is, unfortunately, dealing with off-the-field issues with their federation ahead of the tournament, with issues of unpaid wages including the coaching staff. Still, they have a number of talents on the roster to shake up the group, with several U.S.-based attackers in Ifeoma Onumonu, Michelle Alozie, and Uchenna Kanu who each play in the NWSL. And the team will be led by the great Asisat Oshoala, the Barcelona striker with 83 goals in 89 games for club. She can absolutely put this time on her back and lead them on a run if things break right.

Group C: Zambia

Things still remain unpredictable for Zambia as they navigate controversy around head coach Bruce Mwape who is under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct. Most will remember the Copper Queens as they turned heads during the Tokyo Olympic games two years ago. They will now take the international stage once again as one of eight debutants in the 2023 World Cup.

Forward Barbra Banda racked up six goals during the Olympics and will be a focal point in the attack. Zambia has a difficult group, placed alongside Spain, Japan, and Costa Rica, but that sets the stage for upsets. They are no strangers to conceding goals, and will need to tighten up on defense, but have a recent 3-2 win over Germany to build on as they head into the group stage.

Group D: Haiti

Perhaps more longshots than dark horses, they are in a difficult group alongside England, Denmark and China. They also have navigated a sexual abuse scandal where multiple high-ranking officials were banned by FIFA, including former president Yves Jean-Bart. Despite the off-field struggles, the team has flexed both their talent and personality on the track to the tournament.

Few people expected Haiti to qualify for the World Cup, but the nation has had a long road to its first World Cup and captivated the footballing world during the qualifying process. Several players have come up together playing through Haiti's youth sides and ultimately clinched a final World Cup spot defeating Chile during inter-confederation playoffs.

The 19-year-old Melchie Dumornay is the star striker and face of the national team for the foreseeable future, and her incredible goalscoring abilities caught the eyes of multiple front offices. After two seasons with French Division 1 side Reims where she scored 33 goals, she recently signed a contract with Olympique Lyon.

Group E: Portugal

Portugal is another debutant team who may cause some problems in the group stage. They'll open their World Cup against fellow UEFA team the Netherlands and go head to head with fellow debutants Vietnam, before closing out group play against the U.S.A. They're ranked No. 21 in the world but had a long road to their first-ever World Cup clinching a final spot through inter-confederation playoffs.

They have a good mix of experienced players and up-and-comers and could get results over Vietnam and the Netherlands before setting up a win-or-go-home scenario against the USWNT. Jessica Silva will be tasked with attacking responsibilities, with 100 appearances for the national team and has played across the globe in the United States and France. She currently plays for Benfica in Portugal where she scored 17 goals last season.

Silva's Benfica teammate Kika Nazareth scored 26 goals in 36 appearances and is a young player to keep an eye on as the 20-year-old attacking midfielder can cause headaches for defenders.

Group F: Jamaica

The Reggae Girlz are heading to their second consecutive World Cup, a first-time accomplishment for any football team out of the island. They're another team dealing with issues with their federation, including a lack of resources and training camp support leading up to the tournament. They're coached by Lorne Donaldson and led in the attack by Bunny Shaw.

Shaw's 20 goals for Manchester City were second highest in the FA Women's Super League 2022-23 season, and she provided seven assists over the year as well. The team will need to make sure she's a target, so look for Drew Spence to play a role in getting the offense going if Jody Brown is sidelined for a few days with a minor knock exiting their recent 1-0 win against Morocco.

Group G: Argentina

Argentina will feature in their fourth World Cup and have a real shot to make the knockout rounds for the first time. They qualified through Copa America Femenina 2022 where they earned third place in the competition. They can exit their group if they can capitalize on their schedule as they'll have to game plan for Italy and South Africa before closing out against group favorites Sweden.

Their 2019 World Cup featured a historic 3-3 come-back draw against Scotland, but the team fell just short of making the knockout rounds. This year they'll rely on multiple Palmeiras players including midfielder Daiana Falfan and Yamila Rodriguez. Rodriguez earned top-scoring honors for the team during their Copa America run with six goals for La Albiceleste.

Group H: Colombia

Colombia are back in the World Cup after missing out in 2019 and Las Cafeteras will compete in their third tournament after finishing as runners-up in the Copa America Femenina. They're drawn into Group H with Germany, Morocco, and South Korea. Recent form by all teams could set up an unpredictable group stage, which means an opportunity for Colombia.

A handful of players from the 2015 squad will make a return to the World Cup, but the player to watch is 18-year-old Linda Caicedo. The Real Madrid winger will be a crucial component of Colombia's attack with her technicality on the ball and fearless reactions against defenders in one v one scenarios. If she's given freedom to roam she'll be a problem for opposing backlines.