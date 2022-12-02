We're reaching the business end of the World Cup group stage with the group stage finally over on Friday and the knockout stage set to begin on Saturday. France, Australia, Portugal, England, Senegal, United States, Netherlands, Argentina, Poland, Morocco, Croatia, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland and Brazil have booked their passage to the round of 16. For the first time since the 1994 World Cup in the United States, no team managed to claim all nine possible points.

Bracket

Here are the groups including all groups that have played two matches

Group A

GROUP A MP W-D-L GD PTS Netherlands 3 2-1-0 +4 7 Senegal 3 2-0-1 +1 6 Ecuador 3 1-1-1 +1 4 Qatar 3 0-0-3 -6 0

Netherlands: Group Winners.

Group Winners. Senegal: Second place.

Second place. Ecuador: Eliminated.

Eliminated. Qatar: Eliminated.

Group B

GROUP B MP W-D-L GD PTS England 3 2-1-0 +7 7 United States 3 1-2-0 1 5 Iran 3 1-0-2 -3 3 Wales 3 0-1-2 -5 1

England: Group Winners.

Group Winners. United States: Second place.

Second place. Iran: Eliminated.

Eliminated. Wales: Eliminated.

Group C

GROUP C MP W-D-L GD PTS Argentina 3 2-1-0 +3 6 Poland 3 1-1-1 0 4 Mexico 3 1-1-1 -1 4 Saudi Arabia 3 1-0-2 -2 3

Argentina: Group Winners.

Group Winners. Poland: Second Place.

Second Place. Mexico: Eliminated.

Eliminated. Saudi Arabia: Eliminated.

Group D





GROUP D MP W-D-L GD PTS France 3 2-0-1 +3 6 Australia 3 2-0-1 -1 6 Tunisia 3 1-1-1 0 4 Denmark 3 0-1-2 -2 1

France: Group Winners.

Group Winners. Australia: Second place.

Second place. Tunisia: Eliminated.

Eliminated. Denmark: Eliminated.

Group E





GROUP E MP W-D-L GD PTS Japan 3 2-0-1 +1 6 Spain 3 1-1-1 +6 4 Germany 3 1-1-1 +1 4 Costa Rica 3 1-0-2 -8 3

Japan: Group Winners.

Group Winners. Spain: Second place.

Second place. Germany: Eliminated.

Eliminated. Costa Rica: Eliminated.

Group F





GROUP F MP W-D-L GD PTS Morocco 3 2-1-0 +3 7 Croatia 3 1-2-0 +3 5 Belgium 3 1-1-1 -1 4 Canada 3 0-0-3 -5 0

Morocco: Group Winners.

Group Winners. Croatia: Second place.

Second place. Belgium: Eliminated.

Eliminated. Canada: Eliminated.

Group G

GROUP G MP W-D-L GD PTS Brazil 3 2-0-1 +2 6 Switzerland 3 2-0-1 +1 6 Cameroon 3 1-1-1 0 4 Serbia 3 0-1-2 -3 1

Brazil: Group Winners.

Group Winners. Switzerland: Second place.

Second place. Cameroon: Eliminated.

Eliminated. Serbia: Eliminated.

Group H

GROUP H MP W-D-L GD PTS Portugal 3 2-0-1 +2 6 Korea Republic 3 1-1-1 0 4 Uruguay 3 1-1-1 0 4 Ghana 3 1-0-2 -2 3