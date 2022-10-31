The United States' journey to Qatar starts this month as the red, white and blue play in their first World Cup since 2014. Expectations are high for a young group that has talent littered across European like Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Gio Reyna (Dortmund), Yunus Musah (Valencia) and more.

But while the Americans have more talent than ever before, that's only half of the story. Their success will also depend on how their opponents perform and how they can combat each other in three hectic, 90-minute affairs in the group stage. Gregg Berhalter's team is in Group B with contenders England, underdogs Iran and comparative Wales.

So, ahead of kickoff on Nov. 21, here's what to know about the USMNT's opponents:

Wales (Nov. 21, 2 p.m. ET)

How they qualified: The Welsh qualified for their first World Cup since 1958 through the playoff route in UEFA, defeating Austria in the semifinals and Ukraine in the final.

FIFA ranking: No. 19

Manager: Rob Page

Strength: Experience. While we have seen Page incorporate younger players lately, this team also has important experience to serve as leaders for a team that hopes to make noise. Having the likes of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey is huge, and while there are also young players who can make an impact like Daniel James and Brennan Johnson, this team will only go as far as the veterans take them.

Weakness: Depth. If, say, Bale would to go down, they are cooked. While backup Kieffer Moore can carry his own in attack, Johnson is still young and a tad raw. Tyler Roberts, meanwhile, has yet to score in 20 national team appearances. So they are a team that will need to be ultra healthy to truly compete in this group.

Best player: Bale. The LAFC man who spent the majority of his career at Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid is a Wales legend whose star power got them to the last couple of Euros and this World Cup.

Player to watch: James. The 24-year-old winger has the talent but has yet to be able to put it together consistently. A move to Manchester United in 2019 did him no favors before ending up at Leeds United. Now on loan at Fulham, he has the quality to change a game. But will he be in form enough to get the chance?

Tournament outlook: This is a team that not many are probably expecting to advance, especially on this side of the Atlantic. But, in truth, they are pretty even with the United States and will likely be competing with each other to advance behind England, making this arguably the USA's most important group game.

Prediction vs. USMNT: 1-1.

England (Nov. 25, 2 p.m. ET)

England scouting report from James Benge

How they qualified: The Three Lions cruised in qualifying by winning Group I with an 8-2-0 record. In those 10 qualifiers, England averaged 3.9 goals per game scored and conceded just three times in 900 minutes of action.

FIFA ranking: No. 5

Manager: Gareth Southgate

Strengths: Depth of talent. Until recently one might have pointed to the defense that carried them deep in the last two tournaments but that has faltered in recent months. However, even when England trailed by two goals against Germany, Southgate was able to call on Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Chelsea's Mason Mount to turn the tide. Across the field, there are serious battles for starting berths and squad spots. There will be no shortage of good players available, it is just a question of picking the right ones.

Weaknesses: The atmosphere. Vague though this may be, the reality is that the febrility around England might be what damages them the most. When they win "football is coming home," when they lose the public call for Southgate's head. The players and the managers cannot help but be aware of this and it is easy to see them freezing under the spotlight.

Best player: Harry Kane. If things go right for the Three Lions' skipper, he will become his country's record scorer in Qatar. The Golden Boot winner in Russia four years ago, he trails Wayne Rooney's 53 by just two. England tend to keep games tight, resting comfortably in the knowledge that their striker is more likely than most to take whatever chances come his way.

Player to watch: Jude Bellingham. A burgeoning star in the Bundesliga, Bellingham has been one of the few to emerge with credit from England's recent struggles in the Nations League. He offers his country a dynamism and versatility in midfield that they have long lacked and few would bet against him partnering Declan Rice when the tournament begins.

Tournament outlook: After making the semifinals of the World Cup, we've reached a point where England expect to make a deep run to the final and have a chance to win it. That's not unrealistic.

Prediction vs. USMNT: 3-0 win for England.

Iran (Nov. 29, 2 p.m. ET)

How they qualified: The Iranians are back at the World Cup after surprisingly winning Group A in AFC Third Round qualifying. In 10 matches, the team finished with 25 points and an 8-1-1 record, topping a group that also included fellow World Cup participant South Korea.

FIFA ranking: No. 20

Manager: Carlos Quieroz

Strengths: The forwards. For all the talk about how the United States lacks strikers, that isn't a problem for Quieroz's side. They are, by comparison, loaded. I'm not joking. First they have Leverkusen's Sardar Azmoun, who had four straight double-digit goal seasons at Zenit, but he also has 41 goals in 65 national team games. But then they have Mehdi Taremi, who is even better. He has had three straight 20-plus goal seasons at Porto entering this season, where he has 11 goals in 16 games as of Oct. 30.

Weaknesses: Creating those chances. This team lacks midfield quality in every way possible. They don't have a midfielder who can be on the ball and generate consistent threats in attack, but you can also say the same for the United States. But, that also means there is more of a reliance on strikers to create for themselves, likely limiting chance creation.

Best player: Taremi. He's a superb striker.

Player to watch: Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand. He's played at the World Cup before, like many of his teammates, pushing both Spain and Portugal to the brink. He is capable of keeping his team in it with his big 6-foot-5 frame.

Tournament outlook: In five previous World Cup appearances, Iran have never advanced from the group stage. But this may be their best shot yet. The general expectation, however, is elimination in the group stage.

Prediction vs. USMNT: USA 2, Iran 1 (I don't feel super strong about this, folks).