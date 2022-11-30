ferran-torres-getty.png
The group stage is coming to a close in what has been a wild World Cup that has gifted us with goals scored left, right and center. Twelve braces have been scored, but only three players. -- Kylian Mbappe, Cody Gakpo and Enner Valencia -- sit atop the Golden Boot standings with three goals apiece. The clean sheet leaderboard is getting tight while Harry Kane has regained his spot atop the assist leaderboard with three.

World Cup statistics

  • Matches played: 36/64
  • Total goals scored: 90
  • Goals per match: 2.5
  • Minutes per goal: 36
  • Braces scored: 12
  • Hat tricks scored: 0
  • Own goals: 0
  • Penalty kick success rate: 75% (9/12) 

Player stats (leaderboard)

Goals

headshot-image
Marcus Rashford
ENG • F • #11
Goals3
headshot-image
Cody Gakpo
NED • F • #8
Goals3
headshot-image
Kylian Mbappé
FRA • F • #10
Goals3
headshot-image
Enner Valencia
ECU • F • #13
Goals3

Assists

headshot-image
Harry Kane
ENG • F • #9
Assists3

Clean sheets

Morocco have kept two clean sheets but used different keepers for each. Yassine Bounou versus Croatia and Munir Mohand Mohamedi versus Belgium.

headshot-image
Wojciech Szczesny
POL • GK • #1
Clean sheets2
headshot-image
Alisson
BRA • GK • #1
Clean Sheets2
headshot-image
Matt Turner
USA • G
Clean sheets2
headshot-image
Jordan Pickford
ENG • GK • #1
Clean sheets2
headshot-image
Andries Noppert
NED • GK • #23
Clean sheets2