The group stage is coming to a close in what has been a wild World Cup that has gifted us with goals scored left, right and center. Twelve braces have been scored, but only three players. -- Kylian Mbappe, Cody Gakpo and Enner Valencia -- sit atop the Golden Boot standings with three goals apiece. The clean sheet leaderboard is getting tight while Harry Kane has regained his spot atop the assist leaderboard with three.

Throughout the tournament, we will be tracking some of the most notable stats in Qatar, including the race for the Golden Boot and leaders for assists and clean sheets. While you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.

World Cup statistics

Matches played: 36/64

Total goals scored: 90

Goals per match: 2.5

Minutes per goal: 36

Braces scored: 12

Hat tricks scored: 0

Own goals: 0

Penalty kick success rate: 75% (9/12)

Player stats (leaderboard)

Goals

Marcus Rashford ENG • F • #11 Goals 3

Cody Gakpo NED • F • #8 Goals 3

Kylian Mbappé FRA • F • #10 Goals 3

Enner Valencia ECU • F • #13 Goals 3

Assists

Harry Kane ENG • F • #9 Assists 3

Clean sheets

Morocco have kept two clean sheets but used different keepers for each. Yassine Bounou versus Croatia and Munir Mohand Mohamedi versus Belgium.

Wojciech Szczesny POL • GK • #1 Clean sheets 2

Alisson BRA • GK • #1 Clean Sheets 2

Matt Turner USA • G Clean sheets 2

Jordan Pickford ENG • GK • #1 Clean sheets 2