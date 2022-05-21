The Serie A has reached its final matchweek as Juventus will visit Fiorentina on Saturday. Juventus (20-10-7) is locked into a top four spot and will qualify for next year's Champions League, despite being on a three-game winless streak across all competitions. Fiorentina (18-5-14) sits in seventh in Serie A and needs some help from other teams to get into the sixth spot, which would punch its ticket to the Europa League. These clubs have already played three times this season, with Juventus winning all three. You can see what happens when you stream the match on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Fiorentina as the -111 favorite (risk $111 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Juventus as the +320 underdog in the latest Juventus vs. Fiorentina odds. A draw is priced at +250 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Juventus vs. Fiorentina picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch and is also 16-1 (+1081) since April 26 on Serie A picks.

For Fiorentina vs. Juventus, Eimer is backing both teams to score at -155 odds. Juventus is clearly the better team as made evident by its 3-0 record vs. Fiorentina and by its better spot in the league table. But the Bianconeri has nothing to play for in this match as they're locked into their position in Serie A and have already punched its ticket to the Champions League. Thus, the team may rest some starters, which would increase Fiorentina's chances of scoring.

Getting on the scoreboard has been Fiorentina's issues as of late, which has greatly contributed to it losing five of its last six. But many of those matches were on the road and a completely different Fiorentina team shows up at Stadio Artemio Franchi. The club has scored 15 more goals at home in Serie A than on the road, despite playing more away matches.

As for Juventus, even a depleted unit should still find the back of the net as Juventus has scored multiple goals in six of its last eight games across all competitions. Both teams have scored in each of the Juventus' last five matches, and Eimer sees that trend continuing on Saturday.

