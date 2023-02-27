Verona will try to bounce back on Monday after their four-game Italian Serie A unbeaten streak came to an end. They will also try to beat Fiorentina for the first time since 2019 in a match that will air on Paramount+. Verona find themselves in the relegation zone heading into this match, while Fiorentina are several spots ahead of them on the Italian Serie A table. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 7 days.

Kickoff from Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi in Verona is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Fiorentina vs. Verona odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Fiorentina as the +125 favorites (risk $100 to win $125) on the 90-minute money line, with Verona as the +225 underdogs. A draw is priced at +225 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Monday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days.

How to watch Fiorentina vs. Verona

Fiorentina vs. Verona date: Monday, February 27

Fiorentina vs. Verona time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Fiorentina vs. Verona live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Verona vs. Fiorentina

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Fiorentina vs. Verona, Sutton is taking Under 2.5 goals (-140). Verona's strong trend of playing low-scoring matches continued last week, as they came up short against Roma in a 1-0 final. They have now seen two or fewer goals scored in 10 consecutive matches, relying on their defense to stay competitive. This has correlated with one of their best stretches of the season, suffering just three losses during those 10 outings.

Sutton is also backing the draw at +225. Verona has played to a draw four times in their last 10 matches, creating immediate value on these odds. A tie would not be a surprising outcome for these two clubs, as they have drawn in four of their last six head-to-head meetings. There is not a clear winner for this match, so Sutton is confident that there is value at this price.

"Fiorentina are winless in their last six matches in league play, so I'm avoiding them as the favorite in this matchup," Sutton told SportsLine. "I expect we'll see another cagey affair when Verona and Fiorentina square off Monday, resulting in the two teams splitting the points." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A.