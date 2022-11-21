Reigning champions France face Australia on Tuesday in World Cup action as the two sides battle in Group D. Joined by Denmark and Tunisia, the French are the favorites to win the group while the Aussies hope to be competitive and pull off the shocker in the opener. Les Bleus won the 2018 World Cup with an impressive run, though this time around they're struggling with a rash of injuries as Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, and Christopher Nkunku are all inured leaving Kylian Mbappe to carry the attack.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, Nov. 22 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Nov. 22 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : Al Janoub Stadium -- Al Wakrah, Qatar

: Al Janoub Stadium -- Al Wakrah, Qatar TV: Fox and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Fox and Telemundo | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: France -470; Draw +49; Australia +1400 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

France: After the disappointment of Euro 2020, can France rebound here as they look to repeat as champions? There is no doubt that the squad is talented, despite losing Benzema jand the rest. Kylian Mbappe might be the best player in the tournament, but it will all be about how quickly this new generation can gel. In their last six games in the Nations League leading up to the Qatar, they only won one and failed to score multiple goals in five of the six.

Craving more World Cup coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more during the big games in Qatar.

Australia: Huge underdogs here, and gone are the days of Harry Kewell, Tim Cahill and others. Matt Ryan is in goal, Aaron Mooy leads the midfield, but this team is sure lacking a bunch of excitement from the outside. But don't tell them that -- because they believe they can contend after bouncing Peru in the intercontinental playoff. But who is going to be the guy in attack? Matthew Leckie leads the way with 13 career goals, while young 18-year-old attacker Garang Kuol is one to watch.

Prediction

Mbappe and Benzema are too much in attack as both score for the reigning champs. Pick: France 2, Australia 0