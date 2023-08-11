Co-host Australia aim for a spot in the semifinals of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, but they face a tall task Saturday when they take on France in the quarterfinals. The Matildas waltzed past Denmark 2-0 in Monday's Round of 16 match, but Les Bleues mauled Morocco 4-0 on Tuesday. Both sides are group winners, and both have won three of their four matches. Australia lost 3-2 to Nigeria in the group stage, while France drew 0-0 with Jamaica in their opener. The teams played a friendly match in the final tune-up for the Women's World Cup on July 14 in Melbourne. Les Bleues mostly dominated the game, but the hosts came away with a 1-0 victory.

Kickoff at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia is set for 3 a.m. ET. The latest Australia vs. France odds list France as +114 favorites on the 90-minute money line (risk $100 to win $114). Australia are +255 underdogs, a 90-minute draw is priced at +205, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.



Here are the betting lines and trends for France vs. Australia:

Australia vs. France spread: France -0.5 (+110)

Australia vs. France over/under: 2.5 goals

Australia vs. France money line: Australia +255, France +114, Draw +205

AUS: The Matildas are 7-0-2 in their past nine official matches (25-7 goal advantage).

FRA: Les Bleues are 7-2-1 in their past 10 competitive games, (30-7 goal advantage).

Why you should back France

Les Bleues will be looking for a measure of revenge after the friendly loss last month. They held the ball for 63% of the match and outshot the Aussies 15-4 but put just one shot on target. France have put plenty on target -- and in the net -- at the 2023 Women's World Cup. They have outscored their opponents 12-4, scoring 10 of those goals in their past two games. Veteran Eugenie Le Sommer, the nation's all-time leading scorer, and Lyon teammate Kadidiatou Diani have been tough to stop.

Diani has four goals and three assists in the tournament, registering a hat trick in a 6-3 victory against Panama. Le Sommer scored twice against Morocco, giving her 92 goals in 182 appearances. France have 74 shots in the four matches, putting at least five on target in each. At the same time, their opponents have managed seven on target on 24 attempts over the four games.

Why you should back Australia

The Matildas have the confidence of winning the most recent meeting, and the home crowd should be a factor again on Saturday. France looked strong in that match in Melbourne, but the Aussies put three of their four shots on target. Mary Fowler scored in the 66th minute, and the 20-year-old has 11 goals in just 40 matches for the side. She had one of the goals in a 4-0 victory against Canada in the group stage. The team lost superstar Sam Kerr to injury before the tournament but has persevered.

Now, Kerr could start after playing 20 minutes on Monday, and she is the nation's all-time leading scorer with 63 goals. Hayley Raso was among those who stepped up in her absence. Raso has three goals so far, the most recent against Denmark to give her 15 in 75 matches. Emily van Egmond got her 31st goal in the loss to Nigeria, and Caitlin Foord scored her 30th against the Danes. Australia have three clean sheets in the four matches, with all three goals conceded coming in the loss to Nigeria. See picks at SportsLine.

