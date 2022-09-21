Defending FIFA World Cup titleholders France will take on Austria in UEFA Nations League A Group 1 on Thursday with Didier Deschamps missing some crucial figures such as Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba and Hugo Lloris. Without several other influential players, the 1998 and 2018 World Cup winner will be forced to field a youthful French side against an Austrian outfit now under Ralf Rangnick's leadership. Not exactly a form clash, Denmark currently leads the way in the group with Croatia second and the Austrians third. Les Bleus are yet to register a win in this edition.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 22 | Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 22 | Time: 2:40 p.m. ET Location: Stade de France -- Saint-Denis, France

Stade de France -- Saint-Denis, France TV and live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

fuboTV (try for free) Odds: France -286; Draw +350; Austria +750 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

France: Deschamps has been forced into several personnel decisions, but the French Football Federation has been going through a tempestuous time of its own with sexual misconduct allegations as well as the suspected blackmail attempt against Paul Pogba which involves his own brother. It is rarely dull around the French national team and right now is no exception to that.

Austria: Rangnick's reign got off to a fine start with a 3-0 win over Croatia before defeats to Denmark and a draw with France. Avoiding defeat in the Parisian suburbs will mean that the Austrians remain ahead of their French opponents in the standings with top spot already unlikely for Deschamps' men.

Pick: France should win this reasonably comfortably so I will go for 2-0. With the World Cup just months away, results need to pick up and with so much young talent keen to impress, Deschamps should receive just the tonic he is looking for as Zinedine Zidane keeps his eye on this French team with a view to life after the World Cup in Qatar.