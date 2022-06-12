Defending champion France heads back home looking for its first victory in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, and it faces a tough match with Croatia on Monday. The teams met last Monday, a game that ended in a 1-1 draw, and this is another rematch of the 2018 World Cup final won by Les Bleus 4-2. The French sit at the bottom of League A Group 1, two points behind third-place Croatia and four back of leader Denmark.

Croatia vs. France spread: France -0.5

Croatia vs. France over-under: 2.5 goals

Croatia vs. France money line: France -190, Croatia +550, Draw +300

FRA: France has scored 53 times over its 23-match goal-scoring streak

CRO: Croatia has allowed more than one goal three times in its past 23 games

Why you should back France

Le Bleus haven't been having a lot of success, but that's not for a lack of goals. They have scored at least once in 23 straight matches in all competitions and have elite goal scoring threats. Kylian Mbappe salvaged the one point against Austria with an 83rd-minute goal, and he led Ligue 1 with 28 goals for Paris Saint-Germain this season. Real Madrid's Karim Benzema had 27 to lead Spain's La Liga, and 25-year-old Kingsley Coman of Bayern Munich also can be a dangerous attacking option.

France also boasts Antonie Griezmann, the top international scorer on this squad with 42 goals in 107 games. Mbappe has 27 in just 56 games, while Benzema has scored 37 in 96 matches. The French back line will be missing injured star Raphael Varane, but it has promising youngsters in 21-year-old William Saliba and Ibrahima Konate and Jules Kounde, both 23. Hugo Lloris has 50 clean sheets in 118 matches with the French national team but could give way to 26-year-old Mike Maignan, who had 17 clean sheets in 32 games for AC Milan this season.

Why you should back Croatia

The Checkered Ones have lost just one tournament match since their 5-3 extra-time loss to Spain at Euro 2020, and that was the setback to Austria. That's a span of 12 games, and they are 7-4-1 with 22 goals scored and nine conceded. Croatia held the ball for 61 percent of the match with the Austrians but was vulnerable on the counter-attack, so it will need to be diligent against France. The last meeting was a very balanced affair, with France holding 52 percent possession, Croatia having an 8-7 edge in shots and both teams putting five attempts on target.

The Croats are superior to France in midfield, where longtime star Luka Modric leads alongside Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic and Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic. Nikola Vlasic and Mario Pasalic also are solid options, and Pasalic scored the lone goal in the win against Denmark. Andrej Kramaric scored the penalty that evened the last meeting and has 19 goals in 70 games.

