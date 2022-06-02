France welcome Denmark to Stade de France on Friday to kick off UEFA Nations League action for both sides. The pair are two of Europe's leading sides after the Danes emerged as one of the strongest continental forces over the past few years while Les Bleus remain world champions despite a disappointing Euro outing last summer. Didier Deschamps' men will be expected to finish top of League A Group 1, but Kasper Hjulmand's side will fancy their chances in a group which also contains the threat of Croatia.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, June 3 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Stade de France -- Saint-Denis, France

TV and live stream: fubo Sports Network (Get access now)

Odds: FRA +130; Draw +190; DEN +230 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

France: One of the early Nations League winners, the French will be expected to be competitive again here and Deschamps has named a few unfamiliar faces in his group as he attempts to enlarge his pool of talent ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. He will not be on the sidelines for this one, though, after a family bereavement.

Denmark: The Scandinavians qualified for the World Cup in impressive fashion and are something of continental darlings given their impressive display and the emotional bond formed with neutral fans last summer during a difficult Euro 2020 campaign.

Prediction

Pick: A narrow France win. Something like 1-0 or 2-1 sounds about right to me although a draw would not be surprising at all. Denmark are formidable opponents while the French are always favorites when they go into a game.