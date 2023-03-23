France and the Netherlands meet on Friday in UEFA Euro 2024 qualification Group B. The FIFA 2022 World Cup runners-up have lost a few players to international retirement including Hugo Lloris and Raphael Varane which has presented Kylian Mbappe with the chance to be Les Bleus' new captain with Antoine Griezmann his vice-skipper. Didier Deschamps will remain in charge for the 2024 and 2026 qualification cycles after his contract was forced through by disgraced former French Soccer Federation president Noel Le Graet and he has called up some new faces for this international camp.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, Mar. 24 | Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Friday, Mar. 24 | 3:45 p.m. ET Location: Stade de France -- Saint-Denis, France

Stade de France -- Saint-Denis, France TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

FOX | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: France -118; Draw: +250; Netherlands +333 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Team news

France: Arsenal's William Saliba and Chelsea's Wesley Fofana are out injured so that has created opportunities for the likes of OGC Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo while Aiglons teammate Khephren Thuram has been called up alongside brother Marcus. Mike Maignan has been confirmed as Les Bleus' new No. 1 goalkeeper after Lloris' retirement post-Qatar with Varane also leaving a hole to be filled at the back.

Netherlands: Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong is out injured along with Ajax's Steven Bergwijn as Ronald Koeman prepares to oversee his second spell as Oranje boss. Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen and PSV's Joey Veerman have been called up to replace the pair.

Prediction

This one should be tight but home advantage for France should see them just about edge this despite the Netherlands' undoubted quality. Memphis Depay is closing on becoming Dutch all-time top scorer so expect him to be motivated -- he needs just seven more to level with Robin van Persie. Pick: France 2, Netherlands 1.