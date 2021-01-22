Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was on the war path in his pre-match press conference as he insisted he is avoiding speculation linking other coaches to his job whilst also taking exception to some of what has been written about him.

Lampard has been the subject of intense speculation over his job since his side's 2-0 defeat to Leicester City, their fifth defeat in their last eight Premier League matches, a run of form that has seen the Blues slip from the upper echelons of the table to eighth. That has inevitably prompted suggestions that the manager, a legend in his playing days with Chelsea, could soon find himself moved on by owner Roman Abramovich.

Thomas Tuchel, out of work since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in December, has been consistently linked with a potential vacancy whilst the likes of RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann and Ukraine boss Andriy Shevchenko rank among the favourites for the job.

Speaking ahead of his side's FA Cup fourth round tie with Luton Town, Lampard insisted he was totally immune to widespread media speculation around his future: "I don't listen to it. It's only everywhere if you want to scroll through social media, I don't do that.

"I am not stupid. I know the pressure that comes with managing in a top job but I only do my job, the doesn't matter to me.

"The pressure is fine. You're obviously happier winning games,..., but it comes with the territory. For me I just have to get on with the job."

Lampard refused to discuss whether he had spoken with the hierarchy over his future and in a robust exchange questioned "what marker" should be used when discussing how much time it would take to get the best out of the $250 million of new signings Chelsea made in the summer.

Despite insisting that he was immune to conjecture Lampard did seem to take issue with the work of one particular journalist.

In response to getting asked whether technical advisor and fellow Chelsea great Petr Cech could be a valuable resource for players and staff thanks to his experience of good and bad times at Stamford Bridge, Lampard said: "I think [the player's] confidence would be shot if they were to read some of the pieces you write at the minute because I read some of them and some of the confirmation basis that you reflect on games with.

"It's almost like a social media pundit to try to get a reaction in a negative way. I read the pieces when we were doing well as well and they didn't go both ways. For a journalist to be objective to be a big start.

"In terms of Petr, his experience is vital for the club. Even in years that we were successful, and we look back and were holding trophies, there were tough moments in them. We've been there before, we know what it takes to turn the corner. We work together on that."

Despite his difficulties on the pitch Lampard has been the subject of notable backing from supporters with fan group We Are The Shed raising money to put a "In Frank We Trust. Then. Now. Forever." banner at Stamford Bridge. The Chelsea boss welcomed that public display of backing but he knows the wells of support are not limitless, even for a player who is part of folklore in west London.

"My career here as a player was fantastic and it's set in stone," Lampard said. "When I say fantastic I'm not giving it the 'big I am,' I'm talking about the success that I was proud to be part of with the club. The link I have here with the fans and support I get from them is amazing.

"I knew when I came into this job that that can change. There are things you can't control going forward, you do your best and I'll continue doing that all the time managing the club. It doesn't change how I feel, wherever I work, whatever club, I'll give my all.

"In terms of the banner, I really appreciate it. I think everyone who knows me or watched me as a player understand how I feel about the club."