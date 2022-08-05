Liverpool are expected to compete for the Premier League title once more and Jurgen Klopp's men start their 2022-23 campaign away at Fulham on Saturday. The Cottagers are back in the topflight after winning the Championship title yet are expected to be among those battling against relegation this season. With rivals Manchester City facing a tricky clash with West Ham United, this could be an early chance to gain some ground for Liverpool.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match & more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Aug. 5 | Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 5 | 7:00 a.m. ET Location: Craven Cottage -- West London, England

Craven Cottage -- West London, England TV and live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: FUL +1100; Draw +450; LIV -400 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Fulham: Back in the Premier League, Marco Silva's men face a tough task to make that stick this term but have started to bring in some important figures to give themselves a fighting chance with Bernd Leno the latest recruit. Liverpool is not an easy way to start the campaign, but Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford should give opportunities to get off the mark within the opening few games. Whether Aleksandar Mitrovic can finally translate his prolific Championship form into the Premier League remains to be seen.

Liverpool: Away against a newly promoted side should not be too hard for the Reds as they launch their season. Darwin Nunez made a goal scoring start to life at Anfield and will hope to open his league account in record time as well. Sadio Mane will be missed, but the Uruguayan appears to be a good fit and should complement a fully focused Mo Salah nicely. The disappointment from last campaign's UEFA Champions League final defeat will have mostly faded away and Klopp's men will attempt to better the recent push for success on all fronts.

Prediction

Pick: Liverpool should win this although opening day encounters are occasionally tighter than expected. The visitors will probably win by a goal or two, but the floodgates are unlikely to open this early in the season. Fulham will look to take heart from running them close and Silva's men need to be ready to pounce on any potential rustiness.