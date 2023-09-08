Spain will visit Georgia on Friday for their third game of the 2024 Euro qualifiers, after the side coached by Luis de la Fuente won the opening game against Norway before losing to Scotland. La Roja have only played two matches so far, as the Spanish side played in the UEFA Nations League final four over the summer. Spain are fourth in Group A on three points, already nine points behind leaders Scotland, but they have two games in hand on the team at the top of the group, while there is only a one-point gap to second.

Georgia started their Euro 2024 qualification campaign with a 1-1 draw against Norway on March 28 before recording a 2-1 victory over Cyprus on June 17, but they will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Scotland on June 20. They are currently second in the group, one point ahead of Spain. Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, September 8 | Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Friday, September 8 | 12:00 p.m. ET Location: Boris Paichadze National Stadium Dinamo Arena -- Tbilisi, Georgia

Boris Paichadze National Stadium Dinamo Arena -- Tbilisi, Georgia TV: FS2 | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

FS2 | fubo (try for free) Odds: Georgia +900; Draw: +370; Spain -330

Team news

Georgia: The hosts will be led by key player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who already scored ten goals in 22 games played with his national team. Valencia's Giorgi Mamardashvili is the other star and starting goalkeeper of the team, who will try to reach their first European qualification this year.

Potential Georgia XI: Mamardashvili; Kvirkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Gocholeishvili, Chakvetadze, Aburjania, Kiteishvili, Azarovi; Mikaudtadze, Kvaratskhelia.

Spain: There won't be major surprises among the visitors, apart of Barcelona's 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, with the talented teenager hoping to become the nation's youngest-ever player in the history of the Spanish team.

Potential Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Balde; Rodri, Ruiz; Asensio, Gavi, Olmo; Morata.

Prediction

We should expect a win from Spain, even if Georgia have impressed in the first games of the 2024 Euro qualifiers. Pick: Spain 2, Georgia 0.