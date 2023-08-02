Germany will be looking for a bounce-back match in an effort to reach the knockout stage when they matchup against South Korea in a key 2023 Women's World Cup Group H match on Thursday. Germany, which opened the competition with a resounding 6-0 win over Morocco in the opener, suffered a stunning 2-1 defeat at the hands of Colombia on Sunday. Now Germany are in a must-win situation if they are to avoid their worst Women's World Cup finish since taking seventh in 2015. South Korea, meanwhile, still hold a glimmer of hope to advance, but need to upset the Germans.

Kickoff is set for 6 a.m. ET at Brisbane Football Stadium in Brisbane, Australia. Germany are the -500 favorites (risk $500 to win $100) in the latest South Korea vs. Germany odds, with South Korea the +1200 underdogs. A draw is priced at +500 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Germany vs. South Korea picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

Now, Green has taken a close look at the Germany vs. South Korea match and locked in his Women's World Cup predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for South Korea vs. Germany:

South Korea vs. Germany spread: South Korea +1.5 (+120), Germany -1.5 (-150)

South Korea vs. Germany over/under: 2.5 goals

South Korea vs. Germany money line: South Korea +1200, Germany -500, Draw +500

SK: South Korea are 3-5 since the beginning of the year

GER: Germany are two-time Women's World Cup champions, winning it all in 2003 and 2007

South Korea vs. Germany picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Germany

Forward Alexandra Popp captains the team and has been on a bit of a roll. She scored two goals in the win over Morocco on July 24 and followed that up with a goal against Colombia on Sunday. The 32-year-old leads the national team in scoring with 65 career goals in 130 matches. Since the beginning of 2022, she has registered 12 goals in 19 appearances for the Germans.

Also helping power the offense is forward Lea Schuller. The 25-year-old has scored 32 times in 49 appearances for Germany, including the final goal in the shutout of Morocco. She has been on a tear, with 20 goals coming in 26 matches since the beginning of 2021. Professionally, she plays for Bayern Munich in the Frauen-Bundesliga, where she has recorded 61 goals in 90 matches for them. See picks at SportsLine.

Why you should back South Korea

The South Koreans had appeared to be peaking at the right time. Entering the 2023 Women's World Cup, they had won three consecutive matches, outscoring their opponents 12-3. Among the veterans making their mark on the team is midfielder Cho So-hyun, who has 25 goals in 147 career appearances. The 35-year-old scored a pair of goals in a 5-2 international friendly victory over Zambia in April. She plays professionally for Tottenham Hotspur of the English Women's Super League.

Another veteran leader is midfielder Ji So-yun. The 32-year-old has played the most matches for South Korea with 147, and has a team-high 67 career goals. She played for parts of nine seasons for Chelsea in the English Women's Super League, where she scored 37 times in 124 matches. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make South Korea vs. Germany picks

Green has broken down the Women's World Cup match from every angle. He is leaning Under on the total goals, and has identified two confident best bets. Head to SportsLine to see his analysis and top picks.

Who wins Germany vs. South Korea, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which wagers have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has been profitable in multiple areas since last year's World Cup, and find out.