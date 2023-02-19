Two of the Spanish La Liga's worst teams have an opportunity Monday when Getafe host Valencia in a league match at Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Getafe (4-7-10) are in 19th place but come in off consecutive draws against top-six teams in La Liga's table. Valencia (5-5-11) are 18th in the table, one point ahead of the hosts. They have lost four straight league games but won the last meeting 5-1 back in September.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET in Getafe, Spain. Caesars Sportsbook expects a very tight match, listing Getafe as +180 favorites (risk $100 to win $180), with a draw at +185 and Valencia at +185 in its latest Getafe vs. Valencia odds. The over/under for total match goals is 1.5.

Getafe vs. Valencia spread: Getafe -0.5 (+170)

Getafe vs. Valencia over/under: 1.5 goals

Getafe vs. Valencia money line: Getafe +180, Valencia +185, Draw +185

GET: They are 1-3-6 in their past 10 league matches on Monday

VAL: They are 1-7-3 in their past 10 Monday league matches

Why you should back Getafe



The Azulones have put up a real fight over their past four La Liga matches. They held Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano to 1-1 draws in their past two. Those followed 1-0 losses to both Real Betis and league leader Barcelona. Getafe are 3-1-1 in the past five home meetings with Valencia. The visitors have taken one point from their past seven league matches, while Getafe have five over the same span.

Turkish forward Enes Unal scored his seventh goal of the season in the draw with Vallecano, who got an own-goal to take a first-half lead. Unal also has three assists, and Borja Mayoral has four goals. The top four scorers for the Azulones are all 25 or younger, so they are still finding their footing but can be dangerous. Getafe are fourth in the league in blocks with 277 and have gotten in front of 73 shots, also fourth. Valencia put just 30% of their shots on target, fifth-worst in La Liga.

Why you should back Valencia

Los Che have scored eight more goals than the hosts, with their even goal differential (26-26) putting them in the top half of the league. Getafe have 18 goals in 21 games and are minus-10, fifth-worst. Valencia dominated the last meeting at home, holding the ball for 71% of the match. They had an overwhelming 24-7 advantage in shots and a 9-1 edge in corners. Samu Castillejo scored one of his three league goals in that match and is one of 15 players who have scored for Valencia this season.

Defender Jose Luis Gaya (one goal, two assists) is a dangerous weapon on the outside and leads the league in crosses into the penalty area (18). Getafe rank among the league's worst in numerous categories. They are last in possession (40.9%) and shots on target (53). They have the third-fewest attempts overall (192), while Valencia have the fifth-most (278).

