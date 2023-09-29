Real Madrid are away at Girona on Saturday in a surprise early season clash between La Liga's top two at Estadi Montilivi. The Catalan hosts are ahead by a single point coming into this weekend's encounter which is an opportunity for Carlo Ancelotti's side to go top and potentially end the hosts' unbeaten start to the campaign. Real won 2-0 against Las Palmas in midweek while Girona edged Villarreal to keep up their impressive pace. Barcelona could go top of the Spanish topflight temporarily on Friday when they face Sevilla but it could be the Gironistes or Los Blancos back at the summit by the close of play on Saturday. Interestingly, Girona are unbeaten in three against Real in La Liga with a 4-2 win last term and the Spanish giants winning just two of their last six against the tricky Catalan outfit.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, September 30 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30 | 12:30 p.m. ET Location: Estadi Municipal de Montilivi -- Girona, Catalonia, Spain

Estadi Municipal de Montilivi -- Girona, Catalonia, Spain TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Girona +260; Draw: +280; Real -110

Team news

Girona: Bernardo Espinosa, Borja Garcia, Joel Roca, Ricard Artero and Toni Villa are all out so Artem Dovbyk should get the chance to add to his two goals from his last two appearances. Yangel Herrera should also start for Michel who could keep the same XI that started the midweek win over Villarreal which featured Savio and Ivan Martin in the middle.

Potential Girona XI: Gazzaniga; A Martinez, E Garcia, D Lopez, Gutierrez; Tsygankov, Herrera, A Garcia, Martin, Savio; Dovbyk.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Real: David Alaba is the latest injury blow for Ancelotti while Antonio Rudiger is also not 100% after a knock against Las Palmas. Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois and Arda Guler are already out but Vinicius Junior is now back and should start. Dani Carvajal returned midweek and should be ready to start with Nacho moving central.

Potential Real XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, F Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Prediction

This one promises to be a tight affair and may well end up even. Girona certainly have the quality to hurt and upset Real although the visiting attack is transformed by Vini Jr. being available once again. It is tough to call with a draw and both sides scoring not a bad shout. Pick: Girona 1, Real 1.