Gold Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, top expert picks for USA vs. Jamaica

The United States has dominated its soccer rivalry with Jamaica, but the gap between the clubs appears to be narrowing. A litmus test for both awaits Wednesday night as they collide in the semifinals of the 2019 Gold Cup. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Team USA is 12-2-3 against Jamaica all-time on U.S. soil, but lost the previous meeting 1-0 in a June friendly just ahead of the Gold Cup. The sides have split meetings in the previous two Gold Cups.

The model has nailed the United States' last three victories in the Gold Cup, predicting wins over Curacao, Trinidad and Tobago and Panama.

Many observers believe USA goalkeeper Zack Steffen was the hero in the dangerously close call over Curacao. He likely had the match's most memorable highlight and preserved the 1-0 lead with a spectacular stop. Leandro Bacuna of Curaçao unleashed a left-footed laser from outside the box that appeared destined to crash in the upper-left corner of the net. But Steffen perfectly timed his leap and tipped away the would-be tying goal.

Most of Steffen's saves came during a second half in which Curaçao dominated time of possession (60 percent) and consistently positioned itself for scoring chances. The goalkeeper later told the media that Curaçao was the toughest team the USA has faced the tournament. Bolstered by his four shutouts, Team USA is the lone club remaining in the competition that has yet to surrender a goal.

The Americans have won their last four Gold Cup matches by a combined score of 12-0, but that doesn't mean they are the best value on the USA vs. Jamaica money line against a surging side that has shown that it can compete with Team USA in recent meetings.

Just a month ago, the Reggae Boyz beat the United States 1-0 in a friendly at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. The United States rested several stars and played a youth-laden lineup in what was widely considered a tune-up for the Gold Cup. But Jamaica took advantage and the model is aware it gained confidence with a solid performance.

Shamar Nicholson cashed in on a giveaway by USA defender Christian Roldan to score from outside the penalty area with a crisp shot in the 60th minute for the game's only goal. The Jamaicans held a 13-5 advantage in shots, including a 5-1 edge in shots on target. They also battled Team USA to a near-standstill in time of possession.

