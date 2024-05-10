untitled-design-2024-05-10t183609-665.png
It was a week to remember for Real Madrid. The team coached by Carlo Ancelotti officially became the winner of La Liga this season and then knocked out Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League's semifinals after another historic comeback at the Santiago Bernabeu. On Sunday, the team will celebrate with the fans among the streets of Madrid, but before that they will face Granada on Saturday. Here's what you need to know.

How to watch and odds

  • Date: Saturday, May 11 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes -- Granada, Spain 
  • TV: None  | Live stream: ESPN+
  • Odds: Granada -200; Draw +340; Real Madrid +500

Team news

Granada: The home side will need to check on the fitness of Sergio Ruiz, who was replaced just past the hour against Sevilla last time out due to a thigh problem.

Potential Granada XI: Batalla; Mendez, Maouassa, Miquel, Neva; Pellistri, Hongla, Gumbau, Jozwiak; Boye, Uzuni. 

Real Madrid: It's likely to see a lot of rotations for Real Madrid after the intense week, with Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler expected to start to support the hero of the semifinal, Joselu. 

Potential Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, F Garcia; Ceballos, Camavinga, Modric; Guler; Brahim, Joselu. 

Prediction

Despite the rotations and the fact that the game has no interest for them, I still see Real Madrid as winners of this match. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Granada 0. 