The 2024 Major League Baseball season is now in June. While we aren't halfway into the season yet, we can safely drop the whole, "it's early" bit. If we divided the season into fourths or thirds, we're officially into the middle portion. We already passed Memorial Day last weekend. The "early" qualifier has left the ballpark.

Now, there's still time to turn things around in any direction. At the conclusion of May last year, the Phillies were 25-30 and they'd end up in their second straight NLCS. The Angels were three games over .500 and in playoff contention and they'd safely fall back into, well, Angels territory. We don't need to rehash the positive stories of the 2021 Braves or 2019 Nationals or even 2012 A's. We remember them. There's time for an extended hot streak.

Remember the 2022 Mariners? They were bad through the middle of June, languishing at 29-39. They would then go 22-3 in their last 25 games before the All-Star break. They would then finally snap their playoff drought. How about last season's Reds? Through June 9, they were 29-35. They then won 20 of their next 24 and were a serious contender the rest of the way.

The message there is don't give up on your team. It isn't "early" anymore, but we're still not even halfway through a marathon that could turn around with a stellar stretch of baseball.

Of course, this could also definitely be what the team is all year. The 2023 Padres were fresh off an NLCS berth and another exciting offseason, only to start 25-30. They never really got hot until it was too late, as they won 14 of their last 16 games to finish 82-80. A good number of people had the 2023 Cardinals winning the NL Central and they were 25-32 heading to June. They finished 71-91.

On the latter point, the Dennis Green Zone (they are who we thought they were), could well include all the good teams we've seen so far this season. The Yankees, Orioles, Phillies and Dodgers are the obvious great teams while the Brewers, Guardians and Royals have sure looked the part for two-plus months. The Braves have major injury adversity to overcome and that's basically it for the list of reliably good teams so far, though the Twins and Mariners have done some good work in trying to squeeze their way in there.

Will it all stay that way? Will others enter the mix? Will a losing team pull a 2023 Phillies, 2023 Reds or even 2022 Mariners? How about a 2021 Braves? On the flip side, are the Rangers one of those teams who just can't dig out of the hole like the 2023 Padres or are the Astros worse like the 2023 Cardinals?

There's still a lot of time, but it certainly isn't early. Any big changes now will ones that stick out in our memories as big ones.