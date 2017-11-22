Gremio vs. Lanus live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Copa Libertadores on TV, stream online

The first leg of the Champions League final is set for Wednesday night, as Brazilian club Gremio welcomes Argentine club Lanus.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Deportes

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Luan gets a goal and Gremio takes a small lead into the second leg. Gremio 1, Lanus 0.