Gremio vs. Lanus live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Copa Libertadores on TV, stream online
It's the first leg from Brazil
The first leg of the Champions League final is set for Wednesday night, as Brazilian club Gremio welcomes Argentine club Lanus.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Luan gets a goal and Gremio takes a small lead into the second leg. Gremio 1, Lanus 0.
