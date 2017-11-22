Gremio vs. Lanus live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Copa Libertadores on TV, stream online

It's the first leg from Brazil

The first leg of the Champions League final is set for Wednesday night, as Brazilian club Gremio welcomes Argentine club Lanus. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Luan gets a goal and Gremio takes a small lead into the second leg. Gremio 1, Lanus 0.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories