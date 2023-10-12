Grenada will host Jamaica in a Group B showdown when the 2023 Concacaf Nations League continues on Thursday on Paramount+. The home team sits at the bottom of the group and is looking to rebound following a 1-1 draw against Suriname and a 4-0 loss to Honduras. That will be a tough task against a Jamaican side that sits at the top of Group B is looking to get in the win column following a 2-2 draw against Haiti. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Kirani James National Stadium in St. George's, Grenada is set for 7 p.m. ET. The latest Grenada vs. Jamaica odds list Jamaica as the -1100 favorites (risk $1100 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Grenada as the +2200 underdogs. A draw is priced at +700 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Grenada vs. Jamaica date: Thursday, Oct. 12

Grenada vs. Jamaica time: 7 p.m. ET

Grenada vs. Jamaica time: 7 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Grenada vs. Jamaica, Sutton is picking Jamaica to win both halves for a +120 payout. The visitors have quality scorers on their side in the form of Michail Antonio, Leon Bailey and Demarai Gray, all of whom will be difficult for Grenada's backline to contain.

Grenada has been outscored 5-1 through this competition so far, and the expert believes their fortunes will stay that way. "I think Grenada will have a tough time scoring at all, so give me Jamaica to win both halves at plus-money odds," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

