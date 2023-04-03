The movements for the summer begin as the summer transfer market is about to arrive. Keep an eye on the free agents as Evan Ndicka will leave Eintracht Frankfurt on a free move. The club has already withdrawn the offer for the new contract as he will not accept it and many clubs want him from several countries including England. Also, Borussia Dortmund remain the favorites to sign Daichi Kamada who also will leave Eintracht in June.

Now, for the latest on some of the biggest names around:

Lionel Messi latest

Lionel Messi back to Barcelona is a possibility because the Argentine star has not yet signed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, awaiting guarantees and club decisions on the head coach, the new signings and a big revolution that still looks very slow. That's why Barça are dreaming of Messi's return. Xavi Hernandez is also insisting on direct contact with his friend while the club's vice president Rafa Yuste confirmed the ongoing talks with Messi's camp. So far there is still no economic proposal, but Barcelona really want to try. Financial Fair Play and the relationship between Messi and president Joan Laporta will be crucial to understanding if this dream of the club can come true.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are in a race with Chelsea and Manchester United to sign Manu Koné, the talented Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder who will leave the club in the summer. Around €50m plus add-ons will be needed to sign Koné. The player is ready to change clubs and the race is open with PSG who have been insisting in recent weeks.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich's movement

Erik ten Hag confirmed Manchester United's intention to keep David de Gea as goalkeeper. Negotiations are ongoing and all parties are optimistic about an agreement, while talks with Marcus Rashford over a new deal have been going on for some time but they are not yet at the signature stage. With the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, FC Bayern will make Konrad Laimer as first new signing for 2023-2024 season joining as free agent from RB Leipzig, while the new coach will have to decide on Joao Cancelo between April and May because Bayern do not intend to pay the €70 million buy option clause to Manchester City for the Portuguese full-back.

Antonio Conte replacement

Finally, keep an eye also on the manager market. Tottenham are looking for a replacement for Antonio Conte and one of the 4-5 options on the list is Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton, who has a release clause higher than the €10 million available in his contract only in the summer. No decision yet for Spurs, everything is still open. But watch out for De Zerbi who is doing an excellent job.