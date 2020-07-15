Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Arsenal

Current Records: Liverpool 30-2-3; Arsenal 12-9-14

What to Know

Liverpool is headed to Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal with hopes of sweeping the series. They will face off against one another at 3:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Reds have a defense that allows only 0.77 goals per game, so Arsenal's offense will have their work cut out for them.

This past Saturday, Liverpool and Burnley tied 1-1, good for one point each.

Speaking of close games: Arsenal lost 2-1 to Tottenham Hotspur.

After their draw, Liverpool will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch