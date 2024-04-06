The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: Arsenal 21-5-4, Brighton & Hove Albion 11-10-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: American Express Stadium

American Express Stadium TV: USA

USA Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Brighton will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Arsenal at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Brighton's last three games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Brighton's last match on Wednesday was all defense as neither team scored a goal. They and Brentford ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw. Both teams had to tread carefully at times as the refs weren't afraid to hand out yellow cards: Facundo Buonanotte was handed one for Brighton, while Brentford got theirs courtesy of Vitaly Janelt.

Meanwhile, Arsenal has not lost an EPL match since December 31, 2023, a trend which continued in their latest game on Wednesday. They never let Luton onto the board and left with a 2-0 win. Arsenal got a boost from their Daiki Hashioka, who scored an own goal at minute 44.

As for Brighton, they moved theirs to 11-10-9. As for Arsenal, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 21-5-4 record this season.

Brighton came up short against Arsenal in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 2-0. Will Brighton have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Arsenal is a huge favorite against Brighton & Hove Albion, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -168 to win.

The over/under is 2.5 goals.

Series History

Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal both have 4 wins in their last 10 games.