The Premier League relegation battle has come down to the final day.
Who's Playing
- Newcastle United @ Burnley
- Current Records: Newcastle United 12-15-10; Burnley 7-16-14
What to Know
Burnley will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Newcastle United. They will face off against one another at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday at Turf Moor. Burnley hasn't won a game against Newcastle since Dec. 14 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
On Thursday, Burnley and Aston Villa tied 1-1, good for one point each.
Meanwhile, the Magpies kept a clean sheet against Arsenal on Monday and took the contest 2-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Newcastle was the better team in the second half.
After their draw, Burnley will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.
How To Watch
- Who: Burnley vs. Newcastle United
- When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: Turf Moor
- TV: Golf Channel
- Online streaming: fuboTV (try for free)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Burnley +135; Draw +215; Newcastle +230
Series History
Newcastle United have won five out of their last nine games against Burnley.
- Dec 04, 2021 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Burnley 0
- Apr 11, 2021 - Newcastle United 2 vs. Burnley 1
- Oct 03, 2020 - Newcastle United 3 vs. Burnley 1
- Feb 29, 2020 - Burnley 0 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Dec 14, 2019 - Burnley 1 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Feb 26, 2019 - Newcastle United 2 vs. Burnley 0
- Nov 26, 2018 - Newcastle United 2 vs. Burnley 1
- Jan 31, 2018 - Burnley 1 vs. Newcastle United 1
- Oct 30, 2017 - Burnley 1 vs. Newcastle United 0