The Premier League relegation battle has come down to the final day.

Who's Playing

Newcastle United @ Burnley

Current Records: Newcastle United 12-15-10; Burnley 7-16-14

What to Know

Burnley will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Newcastle United. They will face off against one another at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday at Turf Moor. Burnley hasn't won a game against Newcastle since Dec. 14 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

On Thursday, Burnley and Aston Villa tied 1-1, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, the Magpies kept a clean sheet against Arsenal on Monday and took the contest 2-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Newcastle was the better team in the second half.

After their draw, Burnley will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch

Who: Burnley vs. Newcastle United

Burnley vs. Newcastle United When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Turf Moor

Turf Moor TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Online streaming: fuboTV (try for free)

fuboTV (try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Burnley +135; Draw +215; Newcastle +230

Series History

Newcastle United have won five out of their last nine games against Burnley.