Serie A returns this weekend on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Who's Playing
- Udinese @ Cagliari
- Current Records: Udinese 0-2-1, Cagliari 0-1-2
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Unipol Domus
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Udinese will head out on the road to face off against Cagliari at 6:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Unipol Domus. Despite being away, Udinese is nonetheless the favorite in this one.
Udinese haven't won a game since May 8th, a trend which continued last Saturday. They and Frosinone ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.
Meanwhile, Cagliari didn't get the result they wanted in their first matchup with Bologna last Saturday. Cagliari fell just short of Bologna by a score of 2-1. That means Cagliari have now suffered back-to-back defeats.
Udinese was the clear victor by a 5-1 margin over Cagliari in their previous matchup back in April of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Udinese since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Udinese is a slight favorite against Cagliari, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +148 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Udinese has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cagliari.
- Apr 03, 2022 - Udinese 5 vs. Cagliari 1
- Dec 18, 2021 - Udinese 4 vs. Cagliari 0
- Apr 21, 2021 - Cagliari 1 vs. Udinese 0
- Dec 20, 2020 - Udinese 1 vs. Cagliari 1
- Jul 26, 2020 - Udinese 1 vs. Cagliari 0
- Dec 21, 2019 - Udinese 2 vs. Cagliari 1
- May 26, 2019 - Udinese 2 vs. Cagliari 1
- Dec 29, 2018 - Udinese 2 vs. Cagliari 0
- Apr 14, 2018 - Cagliari 2 vs. Udinese 1
- Nov 19, 2017 - Cagliari 1 vs. Udinese 0