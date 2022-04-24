One of the Premier League's biggest rivalries returns this Sunday.

Who's Playing

Everton @ Liverpool

Current Records: Everton 8-18-5; Liverpool 23-2-7

What to Know

Liverpool took care of business against Everton on the road in the teams' previous meeting last December and will be looking to do the same thing back at Anfield. They will face off against one another at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. The Reds are out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

Liverpool kept a clean sheet against Manchester United on Tuesday and took the matchup 4-0.

Meanwhile, Everton and Leicester City ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Liverpool didn't have too much trouble with Everton on the road as they won 4-1. Will Liverpool repeat their success, or does Everton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

Who: Liverpool vs. Everton

Liverpool vs. Everton When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Anfield

Anfield TV: Telemundo

Telemundo Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Liverpool -580; Draw +625; Everton +1600

Series History

Liverpool have won six out of their last 12 games against Everton.