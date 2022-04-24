One of the Premier League's biggest rivalries returns this Sunday.
Who's Playing
- Everton @ Liverpool
- Current Records: Everton 8-18-5; Liverpool 23-2-7
What to Know
Liverpool took care of business against Everton on the road in the teams' previous meeting last December and will be looking to do the same thing back at Anfield. They will face off against one another at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. The Reds are out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.
Liverpool kept a clean sheet against Manchester United on Tuesday and took the matchup 4-0.
Meanwhile, Everton and Leicester City ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Liverpool didn't have too much trouble with Everton on the road as they won 4-1. Will Liverpool repeat their success, or does Everton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- Who: Liverpool vs. Everton
- When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Anfield
- TV: Telemundo
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Liverpool -580; Draw +625; Everton +1600
Series History
Liverpool have won six out of their last 12 games against Everton.
- Dec 01, 2021 - Liverpool 4 vs. Everton 1
- Feb 20, 2021 - Everton 2 vs. Liverpool 0
- Oct 17, 2020 - Liverpool 2 vs. Everton 2
- Jun 21, 2020 - Liverpool 0 vs. Everton 0
- Dec 04, 2019 - Liverpool 5 vs. Everton 2
- Mar 03, 2019 - Liverpool 0 vs. Everton 0
- Dec 02, 2018 - Liverpool 1 vs. Everton 0
- Apr 07, 2018 - Liverpool 0 vs. Everton 0
- Dec 10, 2017 - Everton 1 vs. Liverpool 1
- Apr 01, 2017 - Liverpool 3 vs. Everton 1
- Dec 19, 2016 - Liverpool 1 vs. Everton 0
- Dec 17, 2016 - Liverpool 1 vs. Everton 0