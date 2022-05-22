The Premier League wraps up action with its final weekend this Sunday.

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton @ Liverpool

Current Records: Wolverhampton 15-16-6; Liverpool 27-2-8

What to Know

Wolverhampton will head off to play at Anfield to try and steal back a positive result from Liverpool after losing their first round-robin matchup. They will face off against one another at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday. Wolverhampton have not won a single game against Liverpool in their most recent matchups, going 0-7 since December of 2018.

On Sunday, Wolves and Norwich City ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Speaking of close games: the Reds dodged a bullet on Tuesday, finishing off Southampton 2-1. The score was all tied up at the break 1-1, but Liverpool was the better team in the second half.

After their draw, Wolverhampton will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch

Date: Sunday, May 22 | Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, England

TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Liverpool -675; Draw +650; Wolves +2000 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Series History

Liverpool have won all of the meetings they've played against Wolverhampton in the last seven years.