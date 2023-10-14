The final match day of the 2023 NWSL Regular Season is upon us. Decision Day will kick into gear on Sunday and determine the remaining playoff spots among other titles. The NWSL Golden Boot race is within reach between Portland forward Sophia Smith and North Carolina winger Kerolin, while Kansas City's Debinha and Washington's Ashley Hatch could cause extra chaos with potential hat tricks. The NWSL Shield is up for grabs between Portland and San Diego but the two sides will battle it out against Angel City and Racing Louisville separately for the title.

All 12 teams will compete at the same time, with six games scheduled to kick off at the same time, adding an extra layer of chaos.

Fans can preview the 2023 regular season finale with an hour-long show kicking off at 4 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Golazo Network. Former NWSL player and special guest Kealia Watt will join host Jenny Chiu to analyze the biggest storylines entering the last day of the regular season. Stay up to date with all the action with a special NWSL Decision Day whiparound show on CBS Sports Network, or try to keep track of every single game on Paramount+.

Here's how you can stay on top of Decision Day:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

NWSL Decision Day coverage

Sunday, Oct. 15

All times Eastern

Attacking Third Decision Day Preview, 4 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)



NWSL Decision Day Whiparound show, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)



Decision Day schedule

All games on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. ET

Orlando Pride vs. Houston Dash (Paramount+)



Gotham FC vs. Kansas City Current (Paramount+)



Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC (CBS Sports Golazo Network)



San Diego Wave FC vs. Racing Louisville FC (Paramount+)



Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage (Paramount+)



Chicago Red Stars vs. OL Reign (Paramount+)



Playoff scenarios



Eight teams are in contention for a postseason appearance. San Diego and Portland have each clinched a semifinal bye but will be on the hunt for the NWSL Shield. That leaves four playoff spots remaining and eight clubs are still in contention. Some teams have a simple "win and in" path, while others been points and some extra help.

Let's take a look at what needs to happen for teams to clinch:

Portland Thorns FC (35 points, 10-6-5) - Clinched top 2 seed/bye

Clinches NWSL Shield with:

A win OR

SD loss OR

A draw + SD draw OR

A loss + SD draw + favorable GD (any loss by 7 goals or less)

San Diego Wave FC (34 points, 10-7-4) - Clinched top 2 seed/bye

Clinches NWSL Shield with:

A win + POR draw/loss OR

A draw + POR loss by 8+ goals



North Carolina Courage (30 points, 8-7-6)

Clinches a top 4 seed/home match with:

A win OR

A draw + NJY draw/loss + RGN draw/loss + favorable GD (over LA/ORL if either win) OR

A loss + NJY loss + RGN draw/loss + ORL draw/loss + LA draw/loss + favorable GD

Clinches a playoff spot with:

A win OR

A draw + NJY draw/loss OR RGN draw/loss OR ORL draw/loss OR LA draw/loss OR

A draw + favorable GD (over LA/ORL) OR

A loss + no more than 3 of NJY, RGN, ORL, LA reach 31+ points + favorable GD (over LOU)



NJ/NY Gotham FC (30 points, 8-7-6)

Clinches a top 4 seed/home match with:

A win OR

A draw + RGN draw/loss + favorable GD (over LA/ORL if either win) OR

A loss + WAS/NCC win + RGN loss + ORL draw/loss + LA draw/loss + favorable GD OR

Clinches a playoff spot with:

A win OR

A draw + RGN draw/loss OR ORL draw/loss OR LA draw/loss OR

A draw + favorable GD (over LA/ORL if both win)

A loss + no more than 3 of NCC, WAS, RGN, ORL, LA reach 31+ points + favorable GD (over LOU)



Washington Spirit (30 points, 7-5-9)

Clinches a top 4 seed/home match with:

A win OR

A draw + NJY loss + RGN draw/loss + favorable GD (over LA/ORL if either win) OR

A loss + NJY loss + RGN loss + ORL draw/loss + LA draw/loss + favorable GD

Clinches a playoff spot with:

A win OR

A draw + NJY loss OR RGN draw/loss OR ORL draw/loss OR LA draw/loss OR

A draw + favorable GD (over LA/ORL if both win) OR

A loss + No more than 3 of NJY, RGN, ORL, LA reach 31+ points + favorable GD (over LOU)



OL Reign (29 points, 8-8-5)

Clinches a top 4 seed/home match with:

A win + WAS/NCC draw OR

A win + NJY draw/loss OR

A draw + ORL draw/loss + NJY loss + WAS win/loss + LA draw/loss + favorable GD

Clinches a playoff spot with:

A win OR

A draw + No more than 3 of NCC, NJY, WAS, ORL, LA, reach 31+ pts + favorable GD OR

A loss + ORL draw/loss + LA draw/loss + LOU draw/loss + favorable GD



Orlando Pride (28 points, 9-11-1)

Clinches a top 4 seed/home match with:

A win + (2 of following 3 results: RGN draw/loss + NJY draw/loss + WAS draw) + favorable GD OR

A win + NJY loss + RGN draw/loss + LA draw/loss

Clinches a playoff spot with:

A win + favorable GD OR

A win + NJY loss OR RGN draw/loss OR LA draw/loss OR

A draw + RGN loss + LA draw/loss + LOU draw/loss + favorable GD



Angel City FC (28 points, 7-7-7)

Clinches a top 4 seed/home match with:

A win + NJY draw/loss + RGN draw/loss + favorable GD (with anyone on 31 points)

Clinches a playoff spot with:

A win + WAS win/loss + ORL loss/draw OR RGN draw/loss OR NJY loss OR

A win + favorable GD



Racing Louisville FC (27 points, 6-6-9)

Clinches a top 4 seed/home match with:

A win + NJY loss + RGN draw/loss + ORL draw/loss + LA draw/loss + WAS/NC win + favorable GD

Clinches a playoff spot with:

A win + No more than 3 of NCC, NJY, WAS, RGN, ORL, LA reach 31+ points + favorable GD



Houston Dash (26 points, 6-7-8)

Clinches a playoff spot with:

A win + RGN loss + LOU draw/loss + LA draw/loss + favorable GD



What's next



While the Golden Boot and NWSL Sheild will be settled on Decision Day, individual end-of-year awards will soon follow, and candidates for MVP and Coach, Rookie, Defender, and Goalkeeper of the Year have already emerged. Decision Day performances may push names closer into the award spotlight as the NWSL Playoffs are one week closer.

The NWSL Playoffs begin on Oct. 22 with a quarterfinal round. Semifinals will take place on Nov. 5 in Portland and San Diego respectively, and the final two teams will compete for the NWSL Championship on Nov. 11 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. The Championship final site was a predetermined selection made ahead of the event.