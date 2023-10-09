The National Women's Soccer League postseason picture will be finalized on Sunday during Decision Day. Portland Thorns FC and San Diego Wave FC secured first-round byes in the NWSL Playoffs on Saturday, and four playoff spots are still up for grabs with eight teams in contention. All 12 teams will compete on one final day of competition. Fans can watch all the Decision Day action on Paramount+.

Here's how to watch the upcoming matches:

Decision Day schedule

All games on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. ET

Orlando Pride vs. Houston Dash (Paramount+)



Gotham FC vs. Kansas City Current (Paramount+)



Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC (Paramount+)



San Diego Wave FC vs. Racing Louisville FC (Paramount+)



Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage (Paramount+)



Chicago Red Stars vs. OL Reign (Paramount+)



NWSL standings

Take a look at the current NWSL standings with one game remaining:

Postseason POS TEAM GP W D L GF GA GD PTS ✅

1 Portland Thorns FC 21 10 5 6 41 27 +14 35 ✅

2 San Diego Wave FC 21 10 4 7 29 22 +7 34

3 North Carolina Courage 21 8 6 7 28 22 +6 30

4 NJ/NY Gotham FC 21 8 6 7 23 22 +1 30

5 Washington Spirit 21 7 9 5 26 28 -2 30 Playoff line 6 OL Reign 21 8 5 8 26 24 +2 29

7 Orlando Pride 21 9 1 11 26 28 -2 28

8 Angel City FC 21 7 7 7 26 29 -3 28

9 Racing Louisville FC 21 6 9 6 25 22 +3 27

10 Houston Dash 21 6 8 7 16 17 -1 26 X 11 Kansas City Current 21 8 1 12 28 34 -6 25 X 12 Chicago Red Stars 21 7 3 11 28 47 -19 24

What is Decision Day?

Hopefully, the league is just borrowing a bit of tradition from MLS till they workshop a different name for their own high-stakes day, but Decision Day is meant to settle playoffs seeding for teams in contention and various titles and awards. The Day is one final matchday of the regular season for all teams. The games are all scheduled to kick off at the same time, providing an added layer of drama and chaos for teams in contention making a final push for the playoffs.

What's at stake on Decision Day?

NWSL Shield: The team with the most wins in the regular season is awarded the NWSL Shield. The 2023 title will be settled on Decision Day. First-place Portland Thorns (35 points) and second-place San Deigo Wave (34 points) are the only two teams to clinch a playoff spot. Their current points total and one game remaining means no other team can catch them in the standings, and their final games will determine who gets the title.

NWSL Golden Boot: Thorns forward Sophia Smith currently leads the league in goals with 11, while North Carolina winger Kerolin is in second place with 10 goals this season. Spirit forward Ashley Hatch and Current midfielder Debinha follow in contention with nine goals each.

Playoff spots and positioning: There are six total playoff spots for the NWSL postseason. Two currently belong to Portland and San Diego, and the top two seeds earn a direct bye to the semifinal. The remaining four spots will determine the quarterfinalists. The third and fourth seeds will earn the right to host the quarterfinal matches.

When do playoffs begin?

The NWSL Playoffs begin with a quarterfinal round that begins on Oct. 22. Semifinals will take place on Nov. 5 in Portland and San Diego respectively, and the the final two teams will compete for the NWSL Championship on Nov. 11 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. The Championship final site was a predetermined selection made ahead of the event.