Real Madrid are looking for a ninth consecutive La Liga win on Tuesday when Alaves visit the recently crowned Spanish champions. Carlo Ancelotti's men thumped Granada last time out while the visitors drew with Girona in their most recent game. Real lead the league with 90 points and now have a UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund to look forward to as well.

Los Blancos now need to carefully manage the next few weeks to keep the players as fresh as possible for the UCL date at Wembley. Ancelotti already did this for the Granada win which ended 4-0 and Real's Santiago Bernabeu record is strong with 47 points picked up in the Spanish capital with Real Betis still to come on home soil.

Alaves have had a tough time of it on the road with just 14 points all campaign although they did famously win at Real in late 2020 although the midtable side have no relegation worries and can essentially view this one with no real pressure. With 10 points from 12, Luis Garcia Plaza's side are n decent form but it will take a lot to stop this current Real roll.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, May 14 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 14 | 3:30 p.m. ET Location: Santiago Bernabeu - Madrid, Spain

Santiago Bernabeu - Madrid, Spain Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real -400; Draw +480; Alaves +1000



Team news

Real: David Alaba is out and Aurelien Tchouameni is up against it for the UCL final after suffering an injury vs. Bayern Munich. Ancelotti has said that he will be rotating ahead of the Dortmund game so expect to see the likes of Vinicius Junior, Dani Carvajal and Jude Bellingham return. Federico Valverde and Ferland Mendy could return and Brahim Diaz is likely to continue with Rodrygo on the bench. Thibaut Courtois could make the UCL final with the Belgium international expected to keep building up his fitness here.

Potential Real XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Diaz, Vinicius.

Alaves: Aleksandar Sedlar is injured but Samu Omorodion is back from suspension. Kike Garcia is likely to be up top with Guridi as the No. 10. Jesus Owono featured over the weekend but expect to see Antonio Sivera for this one.

Potential Alaves XI: Sivera; Tenaglia, Abqar, Marin, J Lopez; Benavidez, Guevara; Vicente, Guridi, Simeone; Kike Garcia.

Prediction

With no real pressure on either side, expect this to be a straightforward Real win with Alaves likely focusing on other remaining games. Pick: Real 2, Alaves 0.