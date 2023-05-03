Serie A returns to action on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Inter @ Verona

Current Records: Inter 18-3-11, Verona 6-9-17

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi

Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi TV: Paramount+

What to Know

CBS Sports has a soccer podcast covering everything you need to know about European game's top competitions and storylines. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Verona are 0-8 against Inter since October of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Verona will be playing at home against Inter at 3:00 p.m. ET. Since Verona's last five games have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Verona haven't lost a game since April 1st, a trend which continued on Sunday. They and Cremonese ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw. Verona's goal came from Simone Verdi at minute 75, while Cremonese's was scored by David Okereke in the 9th.

Meanwhile, Inter gave up the first goal in this one, but they didn't let that get them down. They came out on top against Lazio by a score of 3-1 on Sunday. Inter didn't have much to brag about two games back, but this win makes it their second in a row.

Inter put plenty of pressure on the goal with nine goal attempts. They are 8-1-2 when they work the goalie so hard.

Verona couldn't quite finish off Inter in their previous matchup back in January and fell 1-0. Will Verona have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Inter are a huge favorite against Verona, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -148 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's proven soccer expert. Get picks now.