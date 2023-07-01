An MLS bout occurs Saturday night when Inter Miami host Austin FC. This interleague matchup is the first between these teams this season. Inter Miami hope to get back on track after dropping five of their last six outings as they prepare for Lionel Messi's arrival later in July. Meanwhile, Austin FC have won two straight games. Miami are in last place in the Eastern Conference standings. On the other side, Austin are in the eighth spot in the Western Conference.

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. ET from DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Caesars Sportsbook lists Inter Miami as the +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) in the latest Inter Miami vs. Austin FC odds, with Austin the +165 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Inter Miami vs. Austin FC picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot, going 156-130-7 for a profit of $3,412 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down Inter Miami vs. Austin FC from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Austin FC vs. Inter Miami:

Inter Miami vs. Austin FC money line: Miami +150, Austin +165

Inter Miami vs. Austin FC spread: Miami -0.5 (+150)

Inter Miami vs. Austin FC over/under: 2.5 goals

Inter Miami vs. Austin FC picks: See picks at Sportsline

Why you should back Austin FC

Austin FC are finding a groove after winning back-to-back shutouts. They have been able to create offensively and play stout defense. Forward Gyasi Zardes continues to be one of the top offensive weapons for this squad. Zardes can put pressure on defenders to due his ability to strike with either foot. The 31-year-old is tied for first on the team in goals (5). Over his last two games, he scored two goals on four shots.

Goalkeeper Brad Stuver has been a big reason this team is on a two-game win streak. Stuver is using his awareness and instincts to play freely as a defender, recording back-to-back clean sheets. The 32-year-old has recorded six saves in his last two matchups. Stuver logged 68 saves and five clean sheets during the season. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Inter Miami

Inter Miami have struggled to get the ball inside the net during the past few matchups. Despite that, they have forward Josef Martinez, who can create offense with ease. Martinez is able to strike with either foot to score. The 30-year-old has scored 102 goals in his career thus far. He leads the team in goals (4) during the 2023 campaign.

Forward Leonardo Campana provides Inter Miami with another athletic playmaker. Campana has the ability to attack defenders and put pressure when needed. The 22-year-old scored 11 goals in the 2022 season. On April 29 versus Columbus Crew, Campana scored two goals on three shots total. See which team to pick here.

How to make Inter Miami vs. Austin FC picks

Eimer has analyzed this MLS match from every angle and he's locked in three confident best bets, two of which offer a plus-money payout. He's only sharing his MLS picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Austin FC vs. Inter Miami on Saturday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see Eimer's best bets for Inter Miami vs. Austin FC, all from the expert who's up more than 34 units on his soccer best bets since the 2022 World Cup.