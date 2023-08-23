Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will try to stay hot when they visit FC Cincinnati in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup semifinals on Wednesday on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. Inter are coming off a victory over Nashville SC to win the Leagues Cup and have been on a winning streak ever since Messi joined the team. They visit a Cincinnati squad who are coming off a disappointing 3-0 loss to the Columbus Crew.

Inter Miami are the -104 favorites (risk $104 to win $100) in the latest FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami odds, while Cincinnati are +210 underdogs. A draw returns +265 on the 90-minute money line. The over/under for total goals is 3.5. Kickoff from TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, is at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. You can stream Cincinnati vs. Miami on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network is a first-of-its-kind free, 24-hour streaming network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to global soccer coverage.

Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati date: Wednesday, August 23

Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati time: 7 p.m. ET

What you need to know about Cincinnati

The home team sits atop the MLS Eastern Conference standings and would like to get back to league play after an uneven run in tournaments. Last Sunday's match against Columbus was the first time Cincinnati have been clean-sheeted since June, so they will try to bounce back.

Cincinnati haven't been keeping their opponents off the scoresheet either. In fact, they haven't recorded a clean sheet since a 3-0 win over Toronto FC on June 21. This could spell trouble against an Inter team that has scored in bunches.

What you need to know about Miami

At a glance, Wednesday's match is between the best team in the MLS Eastern Conference in Cincinnati, and the worst team in Inter Miami. But Inter have become a different team since Messi arrived and helped them stay undefeated in seven straight matches across all competition.

Messi has done more than get Inter on the scoresheet as well. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is already Inter Miami's third all-time leading goal scorer through those seven games alone and could keep his hot streak going.

SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton's best bet for this matchup is Over 3.5 goals at +122 odds. "These two teams have combined to score four or more goals in four of their last six head-to-head meetings," Sutton told SportsLine. "Backing Over 3.5 goals in a match isn't something I do every day, but given the recent history between these two teams, I think we could see a high-scoring affair."

Now that you know what to watch for, get ready to stream FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miani in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup.