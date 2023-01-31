Inter Milan and Atalanta are separated by just two points in the Italian Serie A table, but will face off in a 2023 Coppa Italia quarterfinals matchup on Paramount+ on Tuesday. Inter won a league match between the two on November 13 when Edin Dzeko scored twice. Atalanta hasn't won against Inter in the last eight meetings between the two sides, but a victory on Tuesday would send a powerful message as the clubs head into the second half of the season. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days when you use code SERIEA (expires 1/31/23).

Kickoff from San Siro in Milan is set for 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest Inter Milan vs. Atalanta odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter as the -109 favorites (risk $109 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Atalanta as the +265 underdogs. A draw is priced at +255 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Atalanta

Inter Milan vs. Atalanta date: Tuesday, January 31

Inter Milan vs. Atalanta time: 3 p.m. ET

Inter Milan vs. Atalanta live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Atalanta vs. Inter Milan

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Coppa Italia picks from soccer betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 64-28-1 (69%) on his Premier League picks for SportsLine since the start of 2022, for a profit of more than $3,000 for $100 bettors. Eimer also is 22-7 (+17.03) on all soccer article predictions for SportsLine in 2023. Anyone who follows him is way up.

For Inter Milan vs. Atalanta, Eimer is backing Atalanta to go over the 1.5-goal team total for a +180 payout. La Dea hasn't been held to a goal or fewer in its last seven matches, including their 3-2 defeat in their last meeting with Inter. On January 15, Atalanta scored eight goals against Salernitana, and in its following game, found the back of the net four times in its first Coppa Italia match against Spezia.

Spezia also knocked in an own goal in the 90th minute, further evidence of the pressure that Atalanta has put on opponents in recent matches. Ademola Lookman scored the first two goals for La Dea against Spezia and has scored seven in his last four starts. Lookman also scored in Atalanta's previous match with Inter and should be the primary concern for Simone Inzaghi's back line.

"They've played a total of six games so far in the new year. In those six games they've scored 22 goals, averaging over three goals per game by themselves," Eimer told SportsLine. "This side is devastating on attack and has not a care in the world defensively." Stream the game here.

