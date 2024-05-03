Manchester City attempt to extend their 31-game unbeaten streak across all competitions and continue their quest for a fourth consecutive league title when they host Wolverhampton on Saturday in a 2023-24 English Premier League matchup. Man City (24-7-3), who have recorded 25 wins and six draws since dropping a 1-0 decision to Aston Villa on Dec. 6, have captured the EPL crown five of the last six seasons. The Citizens are coming off a 2-0 triumph at Nottingham Forest on Sunday and sit one point behind first-place Arsenal in the table with a game in hand and four to play. One of Man City's three league defeats this campaign came on the road against Wolves (13-7-15), who posted a 2-1 victory when the clubs met last September and edged Luton Town by the same score last Saturday to halt their seven-game winless streak in all competitions and six-game drought during league action.

Manchester City vs. Wolves money line: Man City -1200, Wolves +2500, Draw +900

Manchester City vs. Wolves over/under: 3.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Wolves spread: Man City -2.5 (-125)

MC: The Citizens have outscored their opponents 19-4 during their current five-game EPL winning streak

WOL: Wolves have gone 12 league matches without scoring more than two goals



Why you should back Manchester City

The Citizens rank second in the Premier League in both goals (82) and goal differential (plus-50), trailing Arsenal in both categories. The club has netted at least four goals in four of its last five matches after notching fewer than two in five of its previous six outings. Following his record-setting first EPL season in which he scored 36 goals, Norwegian striker Erling Haaland is seeking his second straight scoring title as he leads the league with 21 goals - one more than Chelsea's Cole Palmer.

The 23-year-old Haaland has followed a season-high four-game drought in Premier League play by converting seven times over his last 10 contests. He enters Saturday with the chance to match the season-best four-game streak he set from Aug. 27-Sept. 23, as he has scored in each of his last three EPL appearances. City hopes to regain the services of midfielder Phil Foden, who is tied for seventh in the league with a career-high 16 goals and recorded five over his last two outings but missed Sunday's triumph over Nottingham Forest with an illness. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Wolves

Only five Premier League teams have scored fewer than the Wolves' 48 goals this season, but they still have two forwards that rank among the top 16 in the league with 11 goals apiece. One of those players is Hwang Hee-Chan, who converted in the 66th minute to break a 1-1 deadlock in Wolverhampton's win against Man City earlier this season. The 28-year-old South Korean went six games without a goal before ending the dry spell last weekend versus Luton Town.

The other member of Wolves tied for 13th in the league in goals is Matheus Cunha, whose previous career high was seven goals was established in 2020-21 while playing for Hertha BSC of the German Bundesliga. The 24-year-old Brazilian has converted in only two of his last nine EPL matches, but he recorded a hat trick in one of the contests and a brace in the other. Cunha also has set a personal best this season with seven assists, which tie him for 16th in league play. See which team to pick here.

