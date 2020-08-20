Watch Now: Europa League Final Lookahead: Sevilla vs Inter Milan ( 4:43 )

The 2020 UEFA Europa League final is on Friday as Inter Milan and Sevilla meet in Germany. Inter crushed Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in the semifinals while Sevilla came from behind to beat Manchester United, 2-1. Inter are the favorites in this one, but Sevilla has won the competition more than any other team with its five trophies. Winning the title comes with Champions League group stage qualification, though both teams already qualified for UCL based on their top-four finishes in their respective leagues.

Date: Friday, Aug. 21 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: RheinEnergieStadion -- Cologne, Germany

TV: CBS All Access | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Odds: Inter Milan +115; Draw +230; Sevilla +240 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Inter Milan: The attack went off in the semifinal, and that could be bad news for Sevilla. Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku are both in top form, the team is getting forward quickly, and they'll have their great chances in this game to win. But the key will be dealing with Sevilla on the wings. Because Inter play a bit compact at the back, their outside midfielders will need to prioritize defense.

Sevilla: Sevilla may have had so much success in this cup, but they are the underdog again. Inter just has the strong team overall, but this Sevilla team has all of the potential needed to win the cup. There is a confidence that continues to build, but they must be cautious. At times, some overly ambitious tackles can really hurt them, as we saw with that opening penalty kick conceded to Manchester United last time out.

A late Lukaku goal sends Inter to European glory. Pick: Inter Milan 2, Sevilla 1