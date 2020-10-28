PSG hit the road to Turkey to face Istanbul Basaksehir in the UEFA Champions League group stage with Matchday 2 action on Wednesday. Both teams are in Group H and neither have a point after the first batch of games. Istanbul lost 2-0 at RB Leipzig on Matchday 1, while PSG were upset 2-1 at home by Manchester United.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28 | Time: 1:55 p.m. ET

Location: Basksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu -- Istanbul, Turkey

TV and live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Istanbul +1400; Draw +575; PSG -510 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Istanbul: Their attack really struggled against RB Leipzig, but they'll enter with some confidence after putting five past Antalyaspor on Saturday. Still, against PSG's defense, they are going to have to be super sharp. While PSG's fullbacks like to get forward and then keep midfielders deep, Istanbul's best bet is going to be to counter in those instances. It seems highly unlikely that they can keep a clean sheet, so expect them to be reserve and spring forward when they can.

PSG: Thomas Tuchel will be without Mauro Icardi, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti and Julian Draxler for this one, leaving them thin, especially in the middle. As a result, we probably see Neymar and Kylian Mbappe lead the attack, joined by Angel Di Maria on the right. Still, even with their absences, PSG should have more than enough to take home the result.

Prediction

Neymar scores twice, PSG dominate possession and win easily. Pick: PSG 4, Istanbul Basaksehir 0