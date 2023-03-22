Italy and England are back to play a rematch of the 2020 Euro final where the team coached by Roberto Mancini won on penalties. The two sides are in the group C for the 2024 Euro qualifiers and will play the first game on Thursday at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples. The group is formed by Italy, England, Ukraine, Malta and North Macedonia. Next week the Azzurri will play away against Malta, while Gareth Southgate's men will play at home against Ukraine. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, Mar. 23 | Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Thursday, Mar. 23 | 3:45 p.m. ET Location: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

FS1 | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Italy +170; Draw: +220; England +162 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Italy: The European champions will face England without key player Federico Chiesa, who is currently injured. The team coached by Roberto Mancini is expected to play with West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca as a number nine alongside Napoli's winger Matteo Politano. Seventeen years-old Simone Pafundi was called by the coach and might make his debut after Mancini said in the press conference that he's the first name that he has put on the squad list, before everyone else.

England: Gareth Southgate's team play their first match against Italy, after they lost at their home stadium the 2020 Euro final on penalties. England are expected to start with Harry Kane alongside Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden in what is one of the best attacking lines around Europe. They're without Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount who withdrew from the squad.

Prediction

England are the leading candidates to win the group and should make it despite they're playing away in Naples against the team that won the last edition of the competition. Pick: England 2, Italy 0.