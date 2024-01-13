With a 3-2 victory over Newcastle United, Manchester City have climbed into second place in the Premier League, but it means so much more than three points as Kevin De Bruyne marked his return with a goal and an assist. Dealing with a hamstring injury since the first match of the season, De Bruyne has been absent for all but four games of City's season in all competitions. In those games that he has appeared in, the Belgian now has one goal and three assists.

Without both De Bruyne and Erling Haaland for the past four Premier League matches, it's impressive that City have been able to keep their strong levels of performance going but it seemed like that'd be coming to an end in the first half facing Newcastle. Less than 10 minutes into the match, Ederson had to be replaced by Stefan Ortega in net following a collision and it went downhill after Bernardo Silva's goal was cancelled out by Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon both scoring before the half. Newcastle were growing into the match after their own struggles as of late and had control.

That wouldn't last long as De Bruyne entered in the 69th minute and immediately created a chance from a free kick. Five minutes and five touches later, De Bruyne scored a goal to level things following an assist from Rodri. Floating into space, De Bruyne went on a mazy run that Newcastle couldn't keep up with, again making the hard goals seem like things that he can do in his sleep.

The eventual winner would be a nod from City's present to their future as De Bruyne became the provider in stoppage time to 20-year-old Oscar Bobb. It was almost as if De Bruyne was golfing as his lofted ball got just over the top of the Newcastle defense to Bobb for the finish as the Norwegian wouldn't miss.

To close out 2023, Pep Guardiola said, "Doubt us again. We'll see what happens."

Since that statement, City have won all four of their matches in all competitions scoring 13 goals and conceding three while also closing the deficit to league leaders Liverpool to only two points. That confidence is flowing in City and will only grow now being able to lean on De Bruyne. With Haaland's return also on the horizon, it feels like City are still the team to beat in the title race.

Due to FA Cup play, league games are even spaced out a bit so that Guardiola doesn't need to push De Bruyne and risk losing him again. Next up is a league run that includes Burnley, Brentford, and Everton before the return of Champions League play and a trip to face Copenhagen in the last 16. With Liverpool facing Arsenal and Chelsea during that period, City could be back atop the league by Valentine's Day and if so, it will be a lead that they won't relinquish.