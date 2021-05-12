Kylian Mbappe returned from injury to help Paris Saint-Germain into the Coupe de France final at the expense of Montpellier HSC on Wednesday.

The France international scored twice as it finished 2-2 after 90 minutes and went directly to penalties which Mauricio Pochettino's men won 6-5 after 10 perfect spot kicks.

Mbappe, 22, opened the scoring after 10 minutes at Stade de la Mosson from an Idrissa Gueye assist, but Gaetan Laborde had the hosts level before halftime after he was teed up by Jordan Ferri.

Just five minutes after the restart, the former AS Monaco man took center stage with a magnificent charge down the left from just inside the Montpellier half that saw him shift the ball between two players before curling home inside the box after Rafinha had started the play.

Michel der Zakarian's hosts waited until Mbappe had been withdrawn to level again with Andy Delort on target from a Laborde assist only to see Neymar brought in from the bench just in time for the penalty shoot-out directly after the 90 regulation minutes.

After five apiece from the two sides, Junior Sambia was the unlucky man to miss for La Paillade and that allowed Moise Kean to seal PSG's final berth. Monaco are up against minnows Rumilly in the other semifinal on Thursday.

Although he was not on the pitch as the win was confirmed, Mbappe's showing once again underlined just how different a proposition Les Parisiens are when their No. 7 is present.