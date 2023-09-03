It has taken a mega summer overhaul, but Paris Saint-Germain are finally showing signs of functioning as a team once more after Sunday's 4-1 win away at Olympique Lyonnais.

The French champions have been nothing more than a collection of expensively assembled stars relying on individual brilliance for the past few years. However, this off-season's sweeping changes to the squad, which is now firmly built around Kylian Mbappe appears to be ready to change that narrative about PSG. Luis Enrique's men have brushed aside Lens and Lyon -- two of Ligue 1's better sides -- by a combined score of seven goals to two in their past two league outings.

That after scoring just once against Lorient and Toulouse, largely without Mbappe, although he did come one to score a penalty in PSG's 1-1 draw with TFC. There is little doubt that the France international makes this Parisien side better and brings the new elements together but that should not take away from what is going on with this team.

Mbappe did score twice in Lyon, with Marco Asensio and Achraf Hakimi also on target at Groupama Stadium, but it was not like the victories of old which were acquired through individuals. Luis Enrique has his new group of players working hard for one another on the field and the progress made under the Spanish tactician in a short period of time has been emphasized by Mbappe's return.

The draws with Lorient and Toulouse were not necessarily poor performances, but simply lacked the goals that PSG would normally manage and the French superstar's reinstatement has provided that. This was the first time that the capital outfit went out onto the field knowing that there will be no more new additions to the team by the time the next game rolls around after a late flurry of deals.

Bradley Barcola, who debuted for the final 15 minutes against his former club around 72 hours after leaving them, and Randal Kolo Muani have completed Luis Campos' targeted market assault. Further players are likely to leave while business windows remain open in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, as Georginio Wijnaldum showed over the weekend by joining Al Ettifaq, but the incomings are done.

Now it is up to Luis Enrique to shape the team to fit his vision of how this PSG can be stronger than previous iterations and the early signs are good heading into the international break. Mbappe might still be banging most of the goals in, with five from three appearances, but there is also now genuine depth behind him both in terms of quality options as well as different profiles.

However, perhaps the most striking areas of the French giants' recent changes come outside of the attacking positions which have always been loaded with quality. Summer arrival from Sporting CP Manuel Ugarte is rapidly consigning Marco Verratti to Parc des Princes history with his early showings alongside wonderkid Warren Zaire Emery and Vitinha.

There is also an improved back line thanks to the introductions of Milan Skriniar and Lucas Hernandez who is also part of a boosted French core in the team. Further changes will be made once the likes of Nuno Mendes and Presnel Kimpembe are fully fit and ready to feature, but it is clear that this is already a different PSG to Christophe Galtier, Mauricio Pochettino or Thomas Tuchel's.

Bigger challenges await later in the domestic and continental season with latest victims Lyon and Lens both suffering poor starts and a challenging UEFA Champions League group to come. Luis Enrique and this new Parisien outfit are certainly making an impression, though, and a corner could finally be being turned even if we rarely learn the value of PSG's summer changes until the next spring.

Things often go horribly wrong and in disastrous fashion at that point, but Mbappe and his new teammates have time to ensure that this encouraging new start is made to last. Based on the Lens and Lyon performances and results this past week or so, there is hope that this might not be yet another false dawn -- only time will tell.