Los Angeles FC will be looking for some magic at home Sunday when they host Leon in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League final. Leon won the first leg 2-1, but LAFC have been here before with this Liga MX side. The teams faced off in the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 in 2020, with Leon winning 2-0 at home but LAFC taking a 3-0 second-leg victory to advance. LAFC went on to the final, where they lost to Tigres UANL. They are seeking to become the second straight MLS side to win the title, and just the second since the event began in 2008. The Seattle Sounders became the first when they beat Pumas UNAM last year.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

LAFC: LAFC have scored at least two goals in five of six home games

LEON: Leon conceded one goal or fewer in 14 of 17 Clausura matches in Liga MX

Why you should back LAFC

LAFC have done this before against Leon, and they are one of the top teams in MLS. Leon have been a middling Liga MX side this season, posting the seventh-most points over the two mini seasons in 2022-23. The visitors had three draws and two losses in their final six matches of the recently-concluded Clausura. LAFC have one loss and four draws in 12 league matches this season, scoring 23 goals and conceding 10. They are 5-1-0 at home, with 15 goals and five allowed.

LAFC opponents have managed 126 shots and 42 on target, both second-fewest in MLS. Goalkeeper John McCarthy has a 77.8 save percentage, compared to 71.6 for Leon's Rodolfo Cota. McCarthy kept LAFC in the match Wednesday, making two excellent stops on clear scoring chances. Denis Bouanga, who kept his team close in aggregate scoring with his 96th-minute goal in the first leg, leads MLS with 10 goals. Stipe Biuk also had some chances, and the 20-year-old has scored twice in five league starts. Captain Carlos Vela (four goals, four assists) and coach Steve Cherundolo will have the team fired up to come up big in front of the home crowd. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Leon

Leon completely controlled the first leg, taking a 2-0 lead into halftime and generating several more clear chances. They also have history on their side, as Liga MX teams have dominated this competition. Angel Mena, who had three goals and four assists during the 2022-23 league campaigns, was the best player on the field Wednesday. He had a goal and an assist and had another point-blank chance turned away before coming off in the 67th minute. Lucas Di Yorio, who scored a team-high 11 goals during the Liga MX seasons, came off the bench in the first leg.

Di Yorio is likely to be back in the starting 11 on Sunday, and he can team with Mena and Victor Davila (nine goals, four assists) in a dangerous attacking trio. Alfonso Alvarado was up top Wednesday, and the 22-year-old had three goals in his 26 appearances (six starts) during the Liga MX seasons. Leon had seven shots on target Wednesday, while LAFC had three. The Mexican side allowed the third-fewest shots on target (127) and the fifth-fewest overall (414) in Liga MX. Leon also clogs passing lanes, ranking fifth in the league in both blocked passes (260) and tackles won (364). See which team to pick here.

