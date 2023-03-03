Reigning MLS Cup champion Los Angeles FC kick off their season on Saturday when the club hosts the Portland Timbers at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Last season, LAFC won the Supporters' Shield for the best regular season record and then advanced through the playoffs, capped by a thrilling, penalty-shootout victory over the Philadelphia Union in the MLS Cup to earn the franchise's first league title. Meanwhile, the Timbers narrowly missed out on the playoffs last season, finishing eighth in the Western Conference. They opened their 2023 season with a 1-0 win over Sporting KC on Monday.

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists LAFC as the -230 favorite (risk $230 to win $100) in the latest LAFC vs. Portland Timbers odds, with the Timbers the +575 underdog. A draw is priced at +360. The over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before you lock in any Portland Timbers vs. LAFC picks or MLS predictions, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot, going 57-31-2, returning $2,590 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down LAFC vs. Portland Timbers from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Portland Timbers vs. LAFC:

LAFC vs. Portland Timbers spread: LAFC -1.5 (+110), Portland +1.5 (-140)

LAFC vs. Portland Timbers over/under: 3.5 goals

LAFC vs. Portland Timbers money line: LAFC -230, Portland +575, Draw +360

LAFC: The club ranked second in the MLS in goals last season (66)

POR: TheTimbers rank fourth in the MLS in head duel percentage (61.5)

LAFC vs. Portland Timbers picks: See picks here



Why you should back LAFC

LAFC had success against the Portland Timbers last season. Steve Cherundolo's men won both of their matchups against the Timbers in 2022. The first was a 2-0 win in the U.S. Open Cup, and the second was a 2-1 victory on the penultimate weekend of the season.

In addition, LAFC have one of the best players – if not the best player – in the MLS in Carlos Vela. The 34-year-old has scored 151 goals in 438 appearances with his club teams over his career, which includes 69 goals in 118 games with LAFC. His 12 regular season goals from last season are the most among returning players for the club.

Why you should back the Portland Timbers

The Timbers added a playmaking midfielder in the offseason in Evander. The 24-year-old from Brazil had 50 goals and 58 assists in 167 appearances with Midtjylland of the Danish league prior to joining Portland on a club-record transfer fee. His arrival is widely regarded as one of the biggest acquisitions by any MLS team from the offseason.

In addition, the Timbers face an LAFC team that lost two key attackers in the offseason. Gareth Bale, who helped the club lift the Cup after coming over in midseason, retired in the offseason. In addition, Cristian Arango, who led the team and finished ninth in the MLS in goals (16), was transferred to Liga MX.

How to make LAFC vs. Portland Timbers picks

Eimer has broken down this MLS match from every angle and locked in his top picks. He is leaning Under the goal total and has identified another best bet for Portland vs. LAFC. You can only see his MLS picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins LAFC vs. Portland Timbers on Saturday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wager in Portland Timbers vs. LAFC has all the value, all from the soccer expert who has gone 57-31-2 since the end of the World Cup, and find out.