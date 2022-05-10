On Tuesday, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup round of 32 will begin with the remainder of MLS teams entering the competition. In the last round, four MLS sides were knocked out, and there's a chance for more to be upset in this round as there's never a dull moment in the historic tournament. As some teams continue to get their first experience in U.S. Soccer's greatest competition, there is the extra drive to do well and show they can compete with the big boys with silverware on the line come season's end.

Check out three things we're keeping an eye on for in the round of 32, plus the complete schedule below.

How to watch and schedule

All of the matches will air live on ESPN+ (start times below are U.S./Eastern).

Tuesday, May 10

Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union, 7 p.m.

DC United vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit City vs. Louisville City, 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami vs. Tormenta, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC vs. Portland Timbers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11

Richmond Kickers vs. Charlotte FC, 6:30 p.m.

New York City FC vs. Rochester New York, 7 p.m.

New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United, 8 p.m.

Union Omaha vs. Northern Colorado Hailstorm, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. Colorado Rapids, 8 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. San Antonio FC, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 10 p.m.

Sacramento Republic vs. Phoenix Rising, 10:30 p.m.

California United Strikers vs. LA Galaxy, 10:30 pm.

One USL League One side guaranteed in last 16

While it's usually not good to see minnows drawn against each other in a cup competition, preventing more chances at Cinderella runs, Union Omaha and the Northern Colorado Hailstorm will square off in an intriguing affair. Union Omaha needed a dramatic penalty shootout to see off the Chicago Fire while the Hailstorm got one goal versus Real Salt Lake and withstood a barrage of 16 shots in order to secure victory. As a result, since there has to be a winner, we are guaranteed a USL League One team in the round of 16.

An unmatched atmosphere in Detroit

The fans of Detroit City FC were one of the biggest storylines of the previous round as Keyworth Stadium was rocking as they toppled the Columbus Crew in quite the upset. While they'll be hosting fellow USL side Louisville City instead of another MLS team during this round, the atmosphere will be an amazing one as they're in the midst of the longest Open Cup run in club history. Can they make it to the last 16? Coming off a 3-1 loss to FC Tulsa, this is the perfect spot to get back on track.

Battles of New York and Texas

With the restricted draws in earlier rounds, things can get a little stale regionally, but it also provides a good chance for local bragging rights on some occasions. With the return of the Rochester Rhinos -- under a rebrand as Rochester New York FC -- it should be a great tie as they take on reigning MLS champs NYCFC. Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, co-owner of Rochester, likely can't be in attendance due to Premier League commitments, but it should still be a good atmosphere for the match with so much to prove for the underdogs. Along with this, San Antonio FC will take on the Houston Dynamo after already getting past Austin FC. Depending on how things go, a USL side may be able to stake a claim to being the best team in Texas once this round is done.