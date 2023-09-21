Mohamed Salah and Liverpool F.C. will try to take the international stage by storm when they visit LASK Linz for a 2023 UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday on Paramount+. The Reds sit third in the Premier League table with one draw and four wins in five matches to start the season. They visit a LASK squad who arethird in the Austrian Bundesliga table and have won of their last five league matches. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Raiffeisen Arena in Linz, Austria is set for 12"45 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest LASK Linz vs. Liverpool odds list Liverpool as the -340 favorites (risk $340 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with LASK as the +750 underdogs. A draw is priced at +430 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch Liverpool vs. LASK Linz

LASK vs. Liverpool date: Thursday, Sept. 21

LASK vs. Liverpool time: 12:45 p.m. ET

UEFA Europa League picks for Liverpool vs. LASK Linz

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For LASK Linz vs. Liverpool, Green is picking Liverpool with a -1.5 handicap for a -120 payout. The expert notes that there is a large financial disparity between the clubs and how they bolstered their rosters in the offseason, and that should be on display as Liverpool pulls off a win on the road.

The Reds have found success early in the season thanks to help from offseason additions Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endō. Salah has also contributed since resisting a bid to play in Saudi Arabia, recording two goals and four assists through five matches for Liverpool.

"Thomas Sageder's men are on an eight-match unbeaten streak in all competitions, so they have to be taken seriously. However, they have not yet faced a team of Liverpool's quality this season, and it is hard to see them shackling the likes of Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo for 90 minutes," Green told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

